Xbox Game Pass Surprises Subscribers With Another Day One Release

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers are getting another game right when it releases. Since the inception of the service, Microsoft has loved adding games to Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate right as they release. Of course, this is more expensive to do, but it's a big hit with subscribers, and ultimately brings many through the door of the subscription service.

For a while, it was only Xbox Game Studios games releasing day one in Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass, but over time, more and more third-party games have joined in on the method as well, including Lemnis Gate.

Today, developer Ratloop Games Canada and publisher Frontier Foundry announced that turn-based strategy game meets first-person shooter will be available via Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on day one of release. Right now, we don't have an exact release date for the game, but we know it's coming this summer, and in addition to Xbox consoles and PC, it's also coming to PS4 and PS5.

"Lemnis Gate is a time-warping, turn-based combat strategy first-person shooter," reads an official pitch of the game. "Over five alternating turns taking place in a 25” time-loop, you are called to master the unique abilities of a varied cast of deep-space operatives and outskill, outsmart, and outmaneuver your opponent in mind-bending four-dimensional battles."

The game's official pitch continues:

"Lemnis Gate twists time to subvert one of the world’s most popular game genres and offers a relentlessly inventive multiplayer experience deeply rooted in tactical first-person shooter gameplay. Challenge yourself to think across four dimensions as you embark on the ultimate test of cognition and combat."

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are available -- for $10 and $15 a month, respectively -- via the Xbox One, Xbox One S, Xbox One X, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, PC, and Cloud.