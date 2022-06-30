Xbox Game Pass Surprises Users With Stealth Release of Popular Game

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC have been surprised with a new game. Nine days ago, Microsoft announced the remaining games coming to the subscription service this month. That said, today, a game was added that was not included in this list of games, and it's surprise hit, House Flipper.

Developed by Frozen District and published by PlayWay S.A, the simulation game debuted back in 2018 to review scores ranging from middling to lousy. Despite this, it quickly became quite popular, largely because of how unique it is. While the game's Metacritic scores aren't great, its Steam User Review rating is quite good, with 95 percent of 55,000 users reviewing the game positively, giving it a "Very Positive" rating.

"You've got to earn it around here before you purchase your first property," reads an official blurb about the game. "No worries though! Luckily, there's plenty of work at your fingertips! Take job offers from nearby residents – clean up, paint walls, install heaters, showers, and air conditioners, or even furnish their whole property! Once the grateful clients pay you for your solid work, it's time to get your own house."

As long as House Flippers is available via Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, subscribers can purchase it outright with a 20 percent discount. That said, it's unclear how long it's set to be available via the subscription service. We know it's a limited-time offer, but that's all we know.

