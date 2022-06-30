Xbox 360 Cult Classic Now Available for Free

An Xbox 360 cult classic is now available for free on Xbox 360, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. What's the catch? There is none, but you need an Xbox Live Gold subscription to redeem the offer, as it comes through Games With Gold. If you don't have Xbox Live Gold, the game is its usual $9.99 asking price. Meanwhile, if you do have Xbox Live Gold, and are interested in redeeming the offer, you will need to do it before July 15 because after July 15 the game will revert to its normal price point.

Thrillville: Off the Rails -- much like its predecessor, Thrillville -- wasn't the highest-rated game when it released, but it sure had its fans. In 2022, it's widely considered a bit of a cult classic. Released in 2007 by Frontier Developments, it's unclear how the game sold, but when the game was announced with Games With Gold, there were plenty of nostalgic Xbox users singing its praise, suggesting it sold well enough to be nostalgic for many.

"Thrillville: Off the Rails lives up to its name with 20 death-defying rides so outrageous, they inspire the same word from every park visitor who sees them: 'WHOA!' Players build these incredible 'WHOA Coasters' to leap from one track to another, launch through the air like cannonballs, blast through a burning ring of fire and more. But the new fun doesn't stop there. Off the Rails features 34 playable multiplayer minigames, 15 all-new theme areas, over 40 thrill rides, a new story that ties together more than 100 missions, and social interaction with park guests that's better than ever. The in-depth conversations both advance the plot and suggest better ways to manage the park. But is every guest to be trusted?"

