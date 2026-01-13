Xbox Game Pass Subscribers Can Now Play the Newest AAA Star Wars Game for Free

The newest Star Wars game that has released is now available for Xbox Game Pass subscribers to play for free. Over the past decade, video games tied to Star Wars have started to come about much more frequently. At this point alone, titles like Star Wars Eclipse, Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic, Star Wars: Galactic Racer, Star Wars Jedi 3, and more all happen to be in development. For those who don’t feel like waiting for the next big Star Wars game to arrive, though, the latest AAA title associated with the property has now become easier to access than ever.

As of this moment, Xbox Game Pass members can download and play Star Wars Outlaws as part of their subscription. Released in 2024 and published by Ubisoft, Outlaws is an open-world Star Wars game that centers around the protagonist Kay Vess. Compared to plenty of other Star Wars games, which center around a Jedi or Sith character, Vess is instead a scoundrel who is trying to navigate the seedy underbelly of the galaxy. It’s quite the departure for video games tied to the property, even if its gameplay does have a lot in common with other third-person action titles.

This Star Wars Game Joins Game Pass at the Perfect Time

The arrival of Star Wars Outlaws on Xbox Game Pass honestly couldn’t have come at a better time. When Outlaws first launched back in 2024, it was met with a rather mixed response from both players and critics alike. Since that time, though, Ubisoft and developer Massive Entertainment have worked hard to improve the game based on fan feedback. This has included big overhauls to the stealth system in Outlaws, to go along with other upgrades to enemy AI, which makes combat more enjoyable than before. And for those who want even more of Outlaws, post-launch DLC has helped to expand the game’s story further than before.

Although Star Wars Outlaws isn’t a perfect game, this is without a doubt the best state that it has been in since its arrival. As such, if you’ve been at all interested in Outlaws, it’s worth giving a look on Game Pass. The only thing to note, however, is that Star Wars Outlaws is only available to those subscribed to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

