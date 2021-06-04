Xbox Game Pass: Here's Why Subscribers Are Excited for Tomorrow

✖

Xbox Game Pass subscribers are getting quite excited about an announcement that seems to be planned for tomorrow. As of this writing, it's not known what the team at Xbox could have in store when it comes to the popular subscription service, but it seems as though some major new information related to the future of the platform could be coming about.

The reason for this belief stems from a new teaser from the official Xbox Game Pass Twitter account for French-speaking regions. Earlier today, the account teased that it has what roughly translates as an "incredible announcement" that will be coming about tomorrow. The message also encouraged fans to try and guess what this impending announcement could be related to, but it also said that there's essentially no chance that anyone will be able to get it right.

Demain annonce incroyable, on aime autant vous prévenir. Vous pouvez essayer de deviner mais aucune chance que vous trouviez 💚 à demain donc — Xbox Game Pass 🇫🇷 (@XboxGamePassFR) June 4, 2021

So just what could this announcement be related to? Well, that's the question on the minds of many Xbox Game Pass subscribers at this point in time. Logically, if there is a reveal of sorts taking place tomorrow on June 5, it would be related to new additions to Game Pass itself. Even though it might make more sense at this point for Xbox to hold any new reveals of titles that are coming to Game Pass until its upcoming E3 presentation takes place on June 13, perhaps there are new games joining the service before that time.

It's also worth stressing that the English version of the Xbox Game Pass account on social media hasn't teased anything of this same nature just yet. As such, it's hard to know what to think of this situation as a whole. Could this announcement be related to only French-speaking people? Or is the "announcement" in question just going to be some sort of joke? All of this remains to be seen, but we'll obviously be keeping an eye out tomorrow to see if there are any new developments to be had.

So what do you think about this situation? And if major news associated with Xbox Game Pass is coming tomorrow, what do you think it could be? Let me know your thoughts either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.