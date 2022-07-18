Xbox Game Pass Reveals New Games for July

Xbox has officially announced a new set of titles coming to the Xbox Game Pass subscription service this month with the vast majority of them actually joining later this week. That includes, but is not limited to, As Dusk Falls, Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation, and Watch Dogs 2 joining tomorrow, July 19. As is typical, the exact platforms these will all be available on differs between console, PC, and via the cloud.

In addition to the previously mentioned video games, Xbox Game Pass will also be adding MotoGP 22 and Torment: Tides of Numenera later this week. Last but not least, Inside will be making its way to Xbox Game Pass on July 29th. Barring any surprises, this will likely be the last batch of Xbox Game Pass titles added in July.

hey (with the intention of telling you these games are coming soon)https://t.co/Yon9Q120vQ pic.twitter.com/k45WDfTwLH — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) July 18, 2022

Here is the new list of upcoming Xbox Game Pass titles in release order as well as their descriptions, straight from Xbox:

July 19th:

As Dusk Falls (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Description: "As Dusk Falls is an original interactive drama from Interior/Night that explores the entangled lives of two families across thirty years. Starting in 1998 with a robbery-gone-wrong in small town Arizona, the choices you make have a powerful impact on the characters' lives in this uncompromising story of betrayal, sacrifice and resilience. Drive the lives and relationships of multiple characters in a decades-spanning story told across two intense books."

Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation (PC)



Description: "A massive-scale, real-time strategy game where you command entire armies on a dynamic battlefield. Conquer multiple worlds across several single-player campaigns; or play with your friends in multiplayer combat."

Watch Dogs 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Description: "Play as Marcus Holloway, a brilliant young hacker living in the birthplace of the tech revolution, the San Francisco Bay Area. Explore a massive and dynamic open world offering an incredible variety of gameplay possibilities. Launch the Hack of the Century and give freedom back to whom it belongs: the people."

July 21st:

MotoGP 22 (Cloud, Console, and PC)



Description: "Engines running: give the green light to the most immersive and authentic MotoGP gaming experience ever. More than 120 riders, over 20 official circuits and all the excitement of the official championship are waiting for you. Virtual and real have never been so near in MotoGP 22!"

Torment: Tides of Numenera (Cloud and Console)

Description: "Explore Earth one billion years in the future in the science-fantasy setting of Numenera. Discover the Ninth World built on the bones of extinct, hyper-advanced civilizations and leave your own mark on it. Make thousands of essential choices, face the consequences, and meet death incarnated as you seek the answer to the ultimate question: What does one life matter?"

July 29th:

Inside (Cloud, Console, and PC)



Description: "Discover Playdead's unique indie adventure game Inside, a dark, narrative-driven platformer combining intense action with challenging puzzles. It has received critical acclaim for its moody art style, ambient soundtrack, and unsettling atmosphere."

If you somehow are not already familiar, the Xbox Game Pass subscription service comes in several tiers, but the basic console version is available for $9.99 a month -- as is the PC version. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate runs a little more expensive at $14.99 a month. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Xbox Game Pass right here.

What do you think of the new Xbox Game Pass titles being added in July? Are you looking forward to playing any of them particularly? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things gaming!