Xbox Game Pass Reveals New Games for October

Xbox has announced new titles that are coming to Xbox Game Pass for October 2021. More specifically, three titles are set to join Xbox Game Pass this week, with Totally Accurate Battle Simulator actually being available as of today, while five further titles will join Xbox Game Pass next week, including the new video games Back 4 Blood and The Good Life. The platforms that the titles will be available for via Xbox Game Pass vary, as is usual, but console, PC, and via the cloud are all included among them.

More specifically, in addition to the above, The Procession to Calvary and Visage will all be joining Xbox Game Pass in some capacity this week while Destiny 2: Beyond Light, Ring of Pain, and The Riftbreaker will be joining next week.

Here is the new list of upcoming Xbox Game Pass titles in release order as well as their descriptions from Xbox:

October 5th:

Totally Accurate Battle Simulator (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Description: Totally Accurate Battle Simulator celebrates its full release after a successful run in the Game Preview program! Be the leader of wobblers from ancient lands, spooky places, and fantasy worlds. Watch them fight in simulations made with the wobbliest physics system ever created, make your own wobblers in the unit creator, or send your army off to fight your friends in multiplayer.

October 7th:

The Procession to Calvary (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Description: A Pythonesque adventure game in which you journey through a richly detailed landscape built from hundreds of Renaissance paintings. Embark on a quest as an unnamed heroine to hunt down the tyrant Heavenly Peter. Encounter a bizarre cast of characters, perplexing puzzles, and implausible scenarios.

Visage (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Description: Visage is a first-person psychological horror game. Explore a mysterious ever-changing house in a slow-paced, atmospheric world that combines both uncannily comforting and horrifyingly realistic environments and enjoy a genuinely terrifying experience.

October 12th:

Back 4 Blood (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Description: Back 4 Blood is a thrilling cooperative first-person shooter from the creators of the critically acclaimed Left 4 Dead franchise. Experience the intense 4 player co-op narrative campaign, competitive multiplayer as human or Ridden, and frenetic gameplay that keeps you in the action.

Destiny 2: Beyond Light (PC)

Description: A new power is born out of the ancient Pyramid ship above Europa’s frozen frontier, and a dark empire has risen beneath, united under the banner of the Fallen Kell of Darkness, Eramis. Join your fellow Guardians and bring down the empire at any cost – even if it means wielding the Darkness itself.

October 14th:

Ring of Pain (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Description: Enter the Ring of Pain, a roguelike card crawler where encounters come to you. Each step around the ring is a dire decision. Go for the loot or backstab a creeping horror? Meet strange friends bearing gifts and treasure. Choose your gear wisely to survive and discover secrets.

The Riftbreaker (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S)

Description: You are an elite scientist/commando inside an advanced Mecha-Suit. Enter a one-way portal to a distant planet with the purpose of building up a base that will allow travel back to Earth and further colonization. Build up your base, collect samples and research new inventions to survive.

October 15th:

The Good Life (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Description: Journalist Naomi Hayward is drowning in debt. Having accepted a request from The Morning Bell newspaper to “uncover the mystery of a small English town,” Naomi finds herself far from her home in New York, in Rainy Woods, known as “the happiest place in the world.”

The Xbox Game Pass subscription service comes in several tiers, but the basic console version is available for $9.99 a month — as is the PC version. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate runs a little more expensive at $14.99 a month. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Xbox Game Pass right here.

What do you think of Xbox Game Pass adding the above titles? Are you excited for any of them particularly?