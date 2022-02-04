3 Xbox Games Are Free to Play with Steep Discounts This Weekend

Xbox’s Free Play Days promotion routinely offers a variety of games for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers to play for free, and this weekend is no different. This time, Xbox is letting its subscribers play Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker, Bad North: Jotunn Edition, and Greak: Memories of Azur for free for a limited time. These temporarily free-to-play games are discounted, too, like the Free Play Days games typically are, but this weekend’s games actually have some substantial discounts attached to them instead of a meager 10% off or so.

Of the three games, the headliner is most definitely Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker given that it’s the most recognizable of the three. It’s a 4v4 game where you’ll play as pretty much any of your favorite characters you could think of across the Naruto franchise.

If you want to try something different other than a Naruto fighting game, you can always try out Bad North: Jotunn Edition. Previews of both of those can be found below courtesy of Xbox:

Bad North: Jotunn Edition

“The shores of Xbox are being invaded by Bad North, a charming but brutal real-time tactics roguelite. Defend your idyllic island kingdom against a horde of Viking invaders, as you lead the desperate exodus of your people. Command your loyal subjects to take full tactical advantage of the unique shape of each island. Don’t be fooled by its minimalistic style – these Vikings have come for blood!”

Greak: Memories of Azur

“Featuring hand-drawn characters and environments, and an emotive orchestrated soundtrack, Greak: Memories of Azur sees players alternating control between three tenacious siblings each with the unique abilities needed to traverse their beautiful and hostile homeland as they flee from a deadly invasion. Battle against enemies in fast-paced combat, solve specially crafted puzzles, and experience a captivating story about family, home, and union.”

The discounts for all the games can also be seen below. Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker features the biggest of the discounts with the game’s Deluxe Edition 90% off of its original price.

· Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker Deluxe Edition at 90% off: $9.00

· Bad North: Jotunn Edition Standard Edition at 50% off: $7.50

· Greak: Memories of Azur Standard Edition at 40% off: $11.99

These three Xbox games are free to play from now until February 6th and will be on sale for the same timeframe.