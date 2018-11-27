Xbox Games With Gold for December Revealed

Every month, Xbox offers free titles with their Games With Gold program that allows players to get their game on – for free – while their membership is still active. December’s games have been revealed that brings a little something for everyone next month.

Whether you’re a fan of shooters, of fantasy, or want to pledge your loyalty to the Creed once more, here are Xbox’s Games With Gold for December:

Videos by ComicBook.com

‘Dragon Age II’

Become the Champion of Kirkwall in BioWare’s Dragon Age series with the second entry into the franchise. According to BioWare, “You are Hawke, a refugee seeking to escape the darkspawn-plagued land of Felderen and become Champion of Kirkwall. Rise to power and fight epic battles while making decisions that determine the course of civilization. Your pursuit of power begins now. How will you seal your place in history?”

December 1 – 15th.

Q.U.B.E 2

According to the game’s official description, “You are Amelia Cross, a stranded archaeologist who has mysteriously awoken among the sand swept ruins of an ancient alien landscape. Together with the distant help of another survivor, Commander Emma Sutcliffe, you must traverse and manipulate the structure of this forgotten world to find a way back home.



“Waking up wearing a strange suit with attached gloves, you have no prior knowledge on how you came to be in this environment. Awaiting you is a maze-like monolith, a structure that you must navigate, solving mind-bending puzzles. Use your manipulation gloves to change and adapt the architectural structure in your search to rendezvous with another survivor, finding a way off the planet.”



“As you explore and solve puzzles to progress, thought-provoking questions about your true purpose and the origins of the structure you are navigating will need to be considered, forcing you to come to terms with a devastating truth that will shake your world.”

December 1 – 31st.

Never Alone

“Experience the epic journey of Nuna and Fox as they search for the source of an eternal blizzard that threatens the survival of everything they have ever known. Never Alone is an atmospheric puzzle platformer developed in collaboration with the Iñupiat, an Alaska Native people, drawn from a traditional story that has been shared across the generations.”

December 16 – January 15.

Mercenaries: Playground of Destruction

“Anything goes in this Playground of Destruction. You are a lethal Mercenary. Your mission is to topple a sinister military regime by any means necessary. If it drives or flies, you can hijack it. If it shoots or explodes, you can use it as a weapon. You are free to go anywhere, destroy anything and blow the crap out of everything. In this playground of destruction, there are no limits, no barriers and no mercy.”

December 16 – 31st.

Please note that Xbox Live is required to partake in the free Games With Gold promotion.