Xbox Teases Gamescom Plans, Gameplay Previews

Xbox is returning once more to Gamescom this year, and this week, we got a preview of what the company's plans there are at the gaming event. Those attending in-person will naturally have some gaming-related activities to look forward to like walking the Sea of Thieves plank and seeing bosses from Grounded while also spending hands-on time with first and third-party games. For the majority of people who will be watching from home or catching up on the gaming news after it's streamed, you'll be able to see gameplay and develop presentations centered around those upcoming games as well.

We don't yet have a full scheduled detailing everything that'll happen and when during the event, but we know at least about the games that'll be there. Microsoft teased that the games below – some new and some old – would be present at Gamescom with the creators listed, too, in case you're familiar with their past works but not the new titles.

"Expect developer interviews and gameplay from various Xbox Game Studios including Mojang Studios, Obsidian Entertainment, and World's Edge plus Xbox Game Studios Publishing and their partners at Asobo Studio, in addition to some of our highly anticipated games from our third-party partners," Microsoft said. "Join us for the whole stream or tune in for the latest on your most anticipated titles."

Xbox's Gamescom Games

Microsoft Flight Simulator (Asobo Studio / Xbox Game Studios Publishing)

Gunfire Reborn (Duoyi Games / 505 Games)

Sea of Thieves (Rare Games / Xbox Game Studios)

Lies of P (Neowiz)

High On Life (Squanch Games)

Grounded (Obsidian Entertainment / Xbox Game Studios)

Pentiment (Obsidian Entertainment / Xbox Game Studios)

A Plague Tale: Requiem (Asobo Studio / Focus Entertainment)

Minecraft Legends (Mojang Studios & Blackbird Interactive / Xbox Game Studios)

Planet of Lana (Wishfully / Thunderful)

Age of Empires IV (Relic Entertainment & World's Edge / Xbox Game Studios)

We’re back at @gamescom! Here’s what to expect:



🎮 Xbox Booth on the showfloor

🎮 Xbox FanFest in-person and digital

🎮 Developer interviews and deep dives



get all the deets here: https://t.co/qOoILzXOdx #Xboxgamescom pic.twitter.com/XA6PSa1o9K — Xbox (@Xbox) August 10, 2022

Gamescom is scheduled to take place from August 24th to August 28th this year. For those waiting to hear more about the plans from Microsoft and others, expect to see more announcements in the coming weeks as we get closer to the start date.