ComicBook.com’s Holiday Gift Guide for Xbox Fans

It’s that time of year again! The Christmas music is playing in stores around the country, families are preparing to travel to see their relatives, and the giant sales are popping up as far as the eye can see. It’s time for the holidays, which means it’s time to go out and buy gifts for your kids, siblings, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and everyone else in your life. In 2019, there’s a good chance that some of those folks are really into video games. If you’re not, buying gifts for those people can be pretty difficult.

Gift cards are always an easy option, but there are plenty of us who would rather give someone a gift that can be wrapped and opened. Let’s say you find yourself in that place and all you’re told is that the kid you’re buying for has an Xbox One. Or you know all about Xbox and looking to wow a gamer in your life with a pretty thoughtful gift that most people wouldn’t think of. Either way, we’ve got you covered.

We’ve put together a comprehensive Xbox gift guide to make this holiday season a little bit easier on you in this busy season. Below, you’ll find 10 great gifts for the Xbox gamer in your life, ranging from stocking stuffers to big ticket items, as well as links to purchase each of the items.

Take a look!

PowerA Play & Charge Kit

The majority of controllers sold for the Xbox One (including the one that comes with the system) are wireless, which is a great improvement on having cords consistently connecting you to the system. However, the challenge with wireless controllers is keeping them filled with fresh batteries or always charged. This kit is a cheap and useful stocking stuffer that eliminates that issue altogether.

Where to Buy: Amazon

How Much: $14.99

Seagate Game Drive

As we move into a more digital era for video games, a lot of people are foregoing the physical game discs altogether, opting instead to download programs directly to their systems. Once you start downloading a few different games, your storage on your Xbox hard drive will start to wear thin. Fortunately, Seagate makes a portable hard drive specifically for the Xbox One that comes with an additional 2TB of storage, which should be plenty for most gamers.

Where to Buy: Amazon

How Much: $69.99

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (3 Months)

Xbox really hit it out of the park with its new Game Pass Ultimate subscription service, and it’s quickly becoming a must-have for every Xbox gamer. For just $15 each month, GPU combines the online capabilities of a usual Xbox Live subscription with a massive library of games that can be downloaded and played for free, as long as the subscription continues. You can save a good bit of money by getting a three month subscription, which costs just $24.99. The current roster of games includes new hits like Gears 5 and Outer Worlds, so you can save money and stress by getting the gamer in your life a subscription to Game Pass Ultimate if you can’t decide which specific game to buy.

Where to Buy: Amazon

How Much: $24.99

Talon Media Remote

In addition to playing games, the Xbox One often doubles as a Blu-ray player for a lot of owners. Newer models like the Xbox One S and Xbox One X also have the ability to read 4K Blu-ray discs. Watching movies on the Xbox is a great bonus to the system and having a media remote makes it even easier.

Where to Buy: Amazon

How Much: $18.99

Kontrol Freek Performance Thumbsticks

If you’re buying for a gamer that is starting to take their gaming a little more seriously, or they just like to play a lot of first-person shooters, the Kontrol Freek Performance Thumbsticks are a great add-on gift or stocking stuffer. These simply snap onto the thumbsticks already on the controller and add a little more grip and precision. Games like Call of Duty, Fortnite, Apex Legends, and PUBG rely heavily on thumbstick control, and these provide an easy way to gain a substantial amount of control over your movements.

Where to Buy: Amazon

How Much: $16.99

SteelSeries Arctis 3 Headset

Every gamer needs a headset. There are a lot of online games today that utilize a chat feature, but headsets aren’t just useful in allowing a gamer to talk to others. Great headsets, like the ones made by SteelSeries, also provide great and precise sound for players, sending you even deeper into the world of the game. This particular headset can also be uses with other game systems and mobile devices.

Where to Buy: Amazon

How Much: $59.99

Xbox Wireless Controller – Sport Blue Special Edition

Like we mentioned earlier with the Kontrol Freek thumbsticks, adding any kind of grip to your controller can help add a little precision to your game. One of Microsoft’s newest Xbox One controllers, the Sport Blue Special Edition, comes with better grip on the handles than the usual controller, for only a few dollars more.

Where to Buy: Amazon

How Much: $69.99

Sceptre 24″ Curved LED Monitor

Gaming monitors serve a lot of functions, but the most important to those buying the presents this year might be getting the video games out of the living room. A lot of monitors don’t have the same functions as TVs, but they have strong picture quality and offer gamers a better solo experience. A an added bonus, most monitors are cheaper than TVs.

Where to Buy: Amazon

How Much: $99.97

Xbox One X 1TB Console

The Xbox One X is the newest and most powerful version of the Xbox one to hit the market, and a lot of gamers have traded in their older models of the console to upgrade to the X. If you’re looking to buy a gamer the Xbox One for the first time, the X will also be the best way to go. So if you’re unsure what to get the Xbox gamer in your life and you want to get something big, and upgrade to the Xbox One X will do the trick.

Where to Buy: Amazon

How Much: $395

Need for Speed Heat

There are a lot of great new games available on Xbox One, plain and simple. Buying a game for someone during the holidays can be difficult because of how many are out there and how varied the content of those games can be. If you’re unsure how mature the gamer is you’re buying for, or exactly what they’re interested in, Need for Speed Heat is a great option. This street racing game has gotten great reviews since its release and it’s popular among gamers of all different ages and walks of life. It’s hard to go wrong with this one.

Where to Buy: Amazon

How Much: $59.99