Xbox Launches Sale on a Ton of Horror Games

We’re still several months away from Halloween, but for those who can’t wait that long for the spookiest time of the year, Xbox is passing along some savings on great horror games to fill the void that void. From multiplayer games to ones that send players on chilling journeys by themselves, the games included in the lineup for the Un-Halloween Horror Sale include 75 different titles, though several of them come from the same franchises or are special editions. If there’s a horror game you’ve been putting off buying, there’s a good chance you’ll find it there for much less than it usually costs. To see what’s on sale during the Halloween horror promotion, look no further than the Un-Halloween Horror Sale section of the Xbox site. Savings vary depending on what you’re looking for, but you can get some games for as much as 90% off their original price. There’s something for pretty much any horror fan in the sale, but you’ll want to make sure you get whatever you want from it before the promotion ends. To save you some time, check out some games we’ve chosen below that you should take a look at if you’re considering buying something from the sale.

Dead by Daylight: Special Edition ($11.99) Dead by Daylight is an asymmetrical multiplayer game you’ve probably heard of once or twice, and it’s definitely one worth considering if you’ve got an iconic horror character you want to play as or some friends to do some surviving with you. One person plays as a Killer – sometimes an original one and other times a character like Michael Myers or Freddy Krueger – while four others play as Survivors who try to make it out alive. The game also routinely gets new Chapters to add more playable options and other features. The most recent of those showcased in the trailer above is called Chains of Hate and added the game’s first gun-based Killer who harpoons his enemies and reels them back in.

Outlast: Bundle of Terror ($4.99) and Outlast 2 ($7.49) We’ve grouped these the Outlast bundle and Outlast 2 because they’re from the same franchise, but if you like survival horror and enjoy the first game as much as anyone can enjoy constantly running for their lives and never catching a break, you should consider getting the second game. These games have been around for a while now, but their scare factor still hasn’t worn off. Unlike other horror games where players can at least mount some sort of an offense against the creatures terrorizing them, the only option in the Outlast games is typically to run away and hide. This combined with resource management and limited visibility creates a tense situation that’ll have players checking both ways before leaving a room.

Blair Witch ($17.99) You’ve seen The Blair Witch Project and probably came away with a nightmare or two and questions about what was real and what was myth, and now you can relive the story yourself. The Blair Witch game capitalizes on the lore built up behind the story of the Blair Witch and sends players on a journey into the woods to find out what’s hiding in there. While playing through Blair Witch, you can expect to find some pretty unsettling things that you might think twice about looking into. Our review of the game called it a must-play game for horror fans, and at its discounted price, it’s worth looking into even more.

Friday the 13th: The Game ($4.99) Friday the 13th: The Game is similar to Dead by Daylight in that it’s an asymmetrical multiplayer game where one team is trying to survive and the other one is trying to kill everyone else, but this game is wholly focused on one character. Players choose different versions of Jason Voorhees to play as and some stereotypical camp counselors to survive as. Jason’s got his own set of powers to even the playing fields and can create quite a few jump scares. The game’s no longer receiving new content aside from routine gameplay updates, so what you’re getting here is the full package. If you like this game, however, you should consider looking into developer IllFonic’s next project, Predator: Hunting Grounds.

The Blackout Club ($19.49) When you grow tired of playing against your friends and other players who want to kill you, try playing with them instead with The Blackout Club, a co-op horror game imbued with mystery. Up to four players control young characters investigating the secrets of their town to get to the bottom of what’s happening. The game’s got a unique aesthetic for a horror game and gives off some strong Stranger Things vibes, so if you’re into that series or the gameplay previewed in the trailer above, consider checking it out.

Zombie Army 4: Dead War ($39.99) Zombies are basically a staple of any collection of horror games, so if you’re looking to get your horror fix from this sale, look no further than Zombie Army 4: Dead War. The game continues the Zombie Army franchise by pitting players against undead enemies that can either be faced solo or with groups of up to four players. This version of the game is still a bit more expensive than others in the sale considering how it’s newer than other games, but it’s still not a bad deal. If you think you’d be really into it, you can also pick up the Zombie Army 4: Dead War Super Deluxe Edition which comes with the first season pass for $63.99.

Killing Floor 2 ($11.99) Killing Floor 2 came to the Xbox One later than other consoles, but that doesn’t mean you should overlook it if you’re playing on Microsoft’s family of devices. Playing either by yourself or with friends, players must face off against creatures called “Zeds” that come in all sorts of varieties to keep players on their toes. While Xbox One owners got some exclusive content when it launched there, they’ve been getting routine updates alongside other platforms since then to add new content to the game. The trailer above shows what some of that newest content looks like.