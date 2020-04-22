Microsoft Trademarks New Xbox Series X Logo

✖

Another Xbox Series X reveal might be just around the corner as Microsoft has officially filed a trademark application for a new "Series X" logo. According to the trademark application, it was filed on April 16th, and while exact details on what it's for aren't clear -- there's no mention of Xbox, of course -- it seems pretty clear that a "Series X" logo would easily be paired with the already announced next-gen console that shares its name.

The filing with the United States Patent and Trademark Office seems to indicate that the logo could be used for everything from video game consoles to backpacks to lighting fixtures, which basically means that Microsoft is looking to slap it onto just about everything imaginable. It's fairly common for these kind of trademark applications for logos to be broad, and there's no telling if this is the "official" logo until Xbox actually announces it as such. Still, the recent filing and naming seems to imply it very well might be the final logo or at least one of the final ones. Notably, the PlayStation 5, Sony's next-gen console, has already revealed its official logo.

Here's the "Series X" logo, according to the trademark filing, in all its glory:

(Photo: Microsoft)

What do you think of the new logo? Do you think it will appear on the actual console itself? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Both the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 are currently set for a release Holidays 2020. No definitive release date has been set for either next-gen console as of yet. There is, as with all things right now, a chance that the ongoing coronavirus pandemic causes some delays in manufacturing or delivery, though both companies behind the video game consoles have been positive in their messaging so far. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Xbox right here.

[H/T Reddit]

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.