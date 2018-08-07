Xbox Live Deals With Gold Features Bethesda Titles In Time For QuakeCon

With QuakeCon taking place in just a few days in Dallas, it would only make sense that stores offer up a number of Bethesda games this week. And that’s exactly what Microsoft is doing, with a special Deals With Gold that revolves around all things Fallout, Wolfenstein and more.

The sale, which takes place from now through next Tuesday, August 14 at 6 AM EDT, features a number of slashed prices on hit games like The Elder Scrolls Online, Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus and many more.

You can find the full list of Bethesda deals below. The package deals are actually very cool, especially with being able to snag Doom and Wolfenstein II for under $30. That’s just insane.

Package Deals, Fallout 4 and More

The Elder Scrolls Online: Summerset Collector’s Edition- $44.99

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Digital Deluxe Edition- $40.00

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider Deluxe Bundle- $30.00

The Evil Within 2- $24.00

Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition- $30.00

Skyrim Special Edition + Fallout 4: G.O.T.Y. Bundle- $40.00

Prey + Dishonored 2 Bundle- $26.00

Doom + Wolfenstein II Bundle- $26.40

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition- $20.00

Fallout 4- $15.00

Fallout 4: Automatron DLC- $5.99

Fallout 4: Far Harbor DLC- $14.99

Fallout 4 Season Pass- $25.00

Fallout 4: Nuka-World- $11.99

Fallout 4: Contraption Workshop- $2.99

Fallout 4: Vault-Tec Workshop- $2.99

Fallout 4: Wasteland Workshop- $2.99

The Evil Within: Deluxe Bundle- $12.00

The Evil Within Season Pass- $5.99

The Evil Within- $10.00

Doom- $14.99

Prey- $15.00

Prey: Digital Deluxe Edition- $29.99

Dishonored 2- $20.00

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider- $20.09

Dishonored: Definitive Edition- $10.00

Dishonored: The Complete Collection- $32.00

Wolfenstein: The Two Pack- $15.00

Wolfenstein: The New Order- $10.00

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus- $24.00

Wolfenstein: The Old Blood- $10.00

Wolfenstein II: The Freedom Chronicles Season Pass- $14.99

The Elder Scrolls Online- $10.00

The Elder Scrolls Online: Summerset- $29.99

The Elder Scrolls Online: Summerset Upgrade- $22.49

The Elder Scrolls Online: Summerset Collector’s Edition Upgrade- $35.99

The Elder Scrolls Online: Collection- $40.00

The Elder Scrolls Online: 1500 Crowns- $11.99

The Elder Scrolls Online: 3000 Crowns- $19.99

The Elder Scrolls Online: 5500 Crowns- $31.99

The Elder Scrolls Online: 14,000 Crowns- $74.99

The Elder Scrolls Online: 21,000 Crowns- $104.99

Rise of the Tomb Raider, Deus Ex: Mankind Divided and More

Here are some other notable bargains for the week as well!

Boss 101- $11.24

Descenders- $22.49

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided- $6.00

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Digital Deluxe Edition- $9.00

Fe- $8.00

Forgotten Anne- $14.99

Guns, Gore and Cannoli- $5.00

Just Cause 3- $6.00

Life Is Strange: Before the Storm Complete Season- $6.80

Mirror’s Edge Catalyst- $8.00

Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration- $15.00

Fallout 3 (XB1 backward compatible)- $7.49

Fallout New Vegas (XB1 backward compatible)- $7.49

MX Vs. ATV Alive (Xbox 360)- $3.99

MX Vs. ATV Supercross (Xbox 360)- $5.99

MX Vs. ATV Untamed (Xbox 360)- $3.99

Rise of the Tomb Raider (Xbox 360)- $11.99

Get these deals while they last! Oh, and side note — Deus Ex for just $6 is remarkable. Don’t miss it!