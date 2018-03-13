Xbox Live Deals With Gold Features Markdown On Call of Duty, Wolfenstein II

This week’s Xbox Live Deals With Gold are just about live, and while we wait for a few Xbox 360 titles to be revealed, we’ve got the lowdown on a number of Xbox One games that are marked down over the next few days.
There are a number of deals available, including a few classic Call of Duty games, as well as Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus.
In addition, a number of indie hits can be yours for dirt cheap, including Soul Axiom, Goat Simulator and Farming Simulator 17, as well as some Jackbox Party Pack games. You can even get the whole Quadpack with all sorts of games for a pretty decent price.
Take a look at the bargains available now, running through next Tuesday, March 20.
- 8-Bit Adventure Anthology: Volume I USD 4.00
- 101 Ways To Die USD 5.00
- Albert And Otto USD 6.00
- Anode USD 2.00
- Armikrog USD 5.00
- Binaries USD 3.30
- Call Of Duty: Advanced Warfare Gold Edition USD 19.80
- Call Of Duty: Ghosts USD 19.80
- Call Of Duty: Ghosts Digital Hardened Edition USD 33.00
- Call Of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Digital Deluxe Edition USD 64.99
- Call Of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Launch Edition USD 30.00
- Candleman USD 10.49
- Circuits USD 3.34
- Cyber Complex USD 5.00
- Death Squared USD 8.99
- Dreamals: Dream Quest USD 3.00
- Energy Cycle USD 1.50
- Factotum 90 USD 4.01
- Farming Simulator 15: Complete Edition USD 10.00
- Farming Simulator 17 USD 13.20
- Farming Simulator 17 – Platinum Edition USD 29.99
- Farming Simulator 17 – Premium Edition USD 24.75
- Farming Simulator 17 – Season Pass USD 23.44
- Flockers USD 6.25
- Fru USD 7.50
- Gas Guzzlers Extreme USD 6.25
- Goat MMO Simulator USD 2.50
- Goat Simulator USD 3.30
- Goat Simulator: Goatz USD 2.50
- Goat Simulator: Payday USD 2.50
- Goat Simulator: Waste Of Space USD 2.50
- Jump, Step, Step USD 5.35
- Kyurinaga’s Revenge USD 3.24
- Land Adventures USD 19.49
- Monkey King Saga USD 6.99
- Nebulous USD 4.50
- Never Alone Arctic Collection USD 3.60
- One Hundred Ways USD 6.49
- Plague Inc: Evolved USD 7.50
- Planet Of The Eyes USD 5.99
- Quatros Origins USD 2.99
- Raining Blobs USD 6.69
- Rememoried USD 8.99
- Rime USD 17.99
- Seasons After Fall USD 5.00
- Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom USD 7.50
- Shadow Tactics: Blades Of The Shogun USD 25.00
- Shift Happens USD 8.99
- So Many Me USD 7.50
- Song Of The Deep USD 3.75
- Soul Axiom USD 3.75
- Sparkle 2 USD 4.00
- Sparkle Bundle USD 12.79
- Sparkle Unleashed USD 4.00
- Spy Chameleon USD 2.50
- Star Balls USD 2.50
- Super Party Sports: Football USD 2.50
- Swapquest USD 2.50
- The Bridge USD 3.30
- The Inner World USD 7.50
- The Jackbox Party Pack 2 USD 12.50
- The Jackbox Party Quadpack USD 74.99
- The Living Dungeon USD 6.00
- The Sexy Brutale USD 10.00
- Threes! USD 3.34
- Tricky Towers USD 7.50
- Tumblestone USD 13.39
- Unmechanical: Extended USD 2.50
- Vesta USD 5.99
- We Are The Dwarves USD 7.50
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus USD 30.00
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Digital Deluxe Edition USD 40.00
Get these great deals while they last!
