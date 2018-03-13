Xbox Live Deals With Gold Features Markdown On Call of Duty, Wolfenstein II

This week’s Xbox Live Deals With Gold are just about live, and while we wait for a few Xbox 360 titles to be revealed, we’ve got the lowdown on a number of Xbox One games that are marked down over the next few days.

There are a number of deals available, including a few classic Call of Duty games, as well as Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus.

In addition, a number of indie hits can be yours for dirt cheap, including Soul Axiom, Goat Simulator and Farming Simulator 17, as well as some Jackbox Party Pack games. You can even get the whole Quadpack with all sorts of games for a pretty decent price.

Take a look at the bargains available now, running through next Tuesday, March 20.

