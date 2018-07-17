Xbox Live Deals With Gold Include Dragon Ball Xenoverse Games, More

It looks like Microsoft is still posting a number of bargains to its Deals With Gold for the week, but there are a couple that anime fans may want to jump on. They’re for the Dragon Ball Xenoverse games!
Right now you can pick up both Dragon Ball Xenoverse 1 and 2 for Xbox One for a discounted price if you’re a member of Xbox Live Gold. The original game can be yours for $10; while Xenoverse 2 is available for just $18. That’s a reasonable savings off their original prices.
Videos by ComicBook.com
If you prefer, you can get Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Deluxe Edition with extra characters and more for $29.70; along with the original Xenoverse and its Season Pass for $16.25.
Want everything in one shot? You can get both games and their respective add-on content for just $34.00!
The deals will last through next Tuesday, July 24 at 6 AM EDT. Along with the Dragon Ball games (sadly, FighterZ isn’t included), you can snag the following games on sale as well:
- Arslan: The Warriors of Legend- $30.00
- EA Sports UFC 3 Icon Edition- $38.49
- Marvel: Ultimate Alliance- $10.00
- Marvel: Ultimate Alliance 2- $10.00
- Marvel: Ultimate Alliance Bundle- $15.00
- Mirror’s Edge Catalyst- $5.00
- Outbreak: The Nightmare Chronicles- $2.50
- Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2- $5.00
- The Invisible Hours- $13.39
- oOo: Ascension- $11.24
- Strider- $4.95
- Okami HD- $13.99
- Battlefield 1 Revolution- $15.00
As far as what we recommend, here’s some picks for you.
Strider is a wonderful reboot of the classic side-scrolling hack-and-slash adventure within an open world. And easily one of the most underappreciated games in this generation.
Okami HD is an awesome title for the price, complete with a wondrous art style and fun gameplay.
Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2 is an entertaining multiplayer romp, though you can totally play it solo if you prefer.
Mirror’s Edge Catalyst is a wild follow-up to the original game, and is sorely underrated.
Finally, Marvel: Ultimate Alliance 1 + 2 for just $15? That’s a combo deal that never gets old, especially if you have friends that can join you in co-op!