Xbox Live Deals With Gold Include Dragon Ball Xenoverse Games, More

It looks like Microsoft is still posting a number of bargains to its Deals With Gold for the week, but there are a couple that anime fans may want to jump on. They’re for the Dragon Ball Xenoverse games!

Right now you can pick up both Dragon Ball Xenoverse 1 and 2 for Xbox One for a discounted price if you’re a member of Xbox Live Gold. The original game can be yours for $10; while Xenoverse 2 is available for just $18. That’s a reasonable savings off their original prices.

If you prefer, you can get Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Deluxe Edition with extra characters and more for $29.70; along with the original Xenoverse and its Season Pass for $16.25.

Want everything in one shot? You can get both games and their respective add-on content for just $34.00!

The deals will last through next Tuesday, July 24 at 6 AM EDT. Along with the Dragon Ball games (sadly, FighterZ isn’t included), you can snag the following games on sale as well:

Arslan: The Warriors of Legend- $30.00

EA Sports UFC 3 Icon Edition- $38.49

Marvel: Ultimate Alliance- $10.00

Marvel: Ultimate Alliance 2- $10.00

Marvel: Ultimate Alliance Bundle- $15.00

Mirror’s Edge Catalyst- $5.00

Outbreak: The Nightmare Chronicles- $2.50

Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2- $5.00

The Invisible Hours- $13.39

oOo: Ascension- $11.24

Strider- $4.95

Okami HD- $13.99

Battlefield 1 Revolution- $15.00

As far as what we recommend, here’s some picks for you.

Strider is a wonderful reboot of the classic side-scrolling hack-and-slash adventure within an open world. And easily one of the most underappreciated games in this generation.

Okami HD is an awesome title for the price, complete with a wondrous art style and fun gameplay.

Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2 is an entertaining multiplayer romp, though you can totally play it solo if you prefer.

Mirror’s Edge Catalyst is a wild follow-up to the original game, and is sorely underrated.

Finally, Marvel: Ultimate Alliance 1 + 2 for just $15? That’s a combo deal that never gets old, especially if you have friends that can join you in co-op!