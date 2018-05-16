Xbox Live Deals With Gold Include Bargains On Batman Games, Injustice 2 and More

This week’s Xbox Live Deals With Gold have officially gone live. Whether you’re a subscriber to the service or not, this is your time to pick up some truly great deals — particularly if you’re a comic book fan.

That’s because you can swoop in and snag savings on a number of games featuring Batman and company. Batman: Arkham Knight and Return To Arkham are available for a lower price along with his Lego Batman 3 spin-off and various versions of Injustice 2. You can other great Lego games at a discount along with favorites from the Devil May Cry and Mortal Kombat series. For good measure, the horror hit Friday the 13th: The Game is marked down too — just in time for post Mother’s Day!

Videos by ComicBook.com

These deals will last through 4:00 AM on Tuesday May 22, so pick them up while they last!

Xbox One — Batman: Arkham Knight and More

Xbox One — Injustice 2 and More

Xbox One — WWE 2K18 and More

Xbox 360 — Bioshock and More

Keep in mind that deals marked with an asterisk are only good for Xbox Live Gold members.

As far as what’s recommended, Injustice 2 is an easy bet; the Xbox 360 games are actually quite good, especially the BioShock titles; the Batman games are a great way to snag the trilogy for a low price; and you can’t go wrong with The Witcher 2.