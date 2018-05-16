Xbox Live Deals With Gold Include Bargains On Batman Games, Injustice 2 and More

This week’s Xbox Live Deals With Gold have officially gone live. Whether you’re a subscriber to the service or not, this is your time to pick up some truly great deals — particularly if you’re a comic book fan.
That’s because you can swoop in and snag savings on a number of games featuring Batman and company. Batman: Arkham Knight and Return To Arkham are available for a lower price along with his Lego Batman 3 spin-off and various versions of Injustice 2. You can other great Lego games at a discount along with favorites from the Devil May Cry and Mortal Kombat series. For good measure, the horror hit Friday the 13th: The Game is marked down too — just in time for post Mother’s Day!
These deals will last through 4:00 AM on Tuesday May 22, so pick them up while they last!
Xbox One — Batman: Arkham Knight and More
Xbox One — Injustice 2 and More
Xbox One — WWE 2K18 and More
|Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor – Game of the Year Edition
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Middle-Earth: Shadow of War
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Middle-earth: Shadow of War Gold Edition
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Middle-Earth: Shadow of War Silver Edition
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Middle-Earth: Shadow of War – Expansion Pass
|Add-On
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Mortal Kombat X
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Mortal Kombat X – Kombat Pack
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Mortal Kombat X – Kombat Pack 2
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Mortal Kombat XL
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Phantom Trigger
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|20%
|Game Fest Sale
|Raiden V*
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|DWG
|Scribblenauts Showdown
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Subnautica (Game Preview)
|Xbox One Game
|25%
|Game Fest Sale
|The BioWare Bundle*
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|DWG
|The LEGO Movie Videogame
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|The LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|The Long Dark
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|35%
|Game Fest Sale
|theHunter: Call of the Wild
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|20%
|Game Fest Sale
|Warhammer: End Times – Vermintide
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70%
|Game Fest Sale
|Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap*
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|WRC 5 FIA World Rally Championship*
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|DWG
|WWE 2K18 Digital Deluxe Edition*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|DWG
|WWE 2K18*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|DWG
|Xenon Valkyrie +*
|Xbox One Game
|25%
|DWG
Xbox 360 — Bioshock and More
|BioShock 2*
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|DWG
|BioShock Infinite*
|Backward Compatible
|70%
|DWG
|BioShock*
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|DWG
|Borderlands 2*
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|DWG
|Borderlands*
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|DWG
|Devil May Cry 4*
|Games On Demand
|67%
|DWG
|Devil May Cry HD Collection*
|Games On Demand
|75%
|DWG
|DmC Devil May Cry*
|Games On Demand
|70%
|DWG
|The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings Enhanced Edition *
|Backward Compatible
|85%
|DWG
Keep in mind that deals marked with an asterisk are only good for Xbox Live Gold members.
As far as what’s recommended, Injustice 2 is an easy bet; the Xbox 360 games are actually quite good, especially the BioShock titles; the Batman games are a great way to snag the trilogy for a low price; and you can’t go wrong with The Witcher 2.