Xbox Live Deals With Gold Offers Discounts on New Releases

If you’re an Xbox Live Gold subscriber, this week’s Xbox Live Deals With Gold features several new blockbusters at deep discounts. It’s rare that we see major games from publishers like EA and Square Enix see sales this early, but here we are being tempted by Madden 19 and Shadow of the Tomb Raider at double-digit percentage price-drops.

If you’re an old-school gamer looking for something more to your tastes, then fear not! There’s a great handful of Xbox 360 games discounted right now as well. We’ll kick things off with the Xbox One discounts before moving on to the Xbox 360 games below. Here’s everything on sale right now.

Xbox One Games:

Madden NFL 19 – $38.99

Madden NFL 19: Hall of Fame Edition– $47.99

NBA LIVE 19 – $40.19

Shadow of the Tomb Raider – $44.99

Shadow of the Tomb Raider – Croft Edition – $67.49

Shadow of the Tomb Raider – Digital Deluxe Edition – $52.49

Unravel Two – $14.99

Unravel Yarny Bundle – $19.49

Black Mirror – $8.00

Child of Light – $4.50

Ninjin: Clash of Carrots – $11.24

Quiplash – $5.49

Rad Rodgers – $13.99

Robocraft Infinity – $7.99

Iron Wings – $8.75

Xbox 360 Games:

Red Dead Redemption – $9.89

Mafia 2 – $7.49

Daytona USA – $4.99

Worms Revolution – $2.49

The Escapists – $4.99

Virtua Fighter 2 – $2.49

Virtual-on OT – $7.49

Fighting Vipers – $1.24

Worms 2: Armageddon – $1.24

Worms – $1.24

Worms Ultimate Mayhem – $2.49

If you’re looking for a recommendation, the no-brainer this week is definitely Red Dead Redemption, which you should snag and play before the prequel launches later this month. If you have an Xbox One X this should be especially enticing, since Red Dead Redemption has been completely made-over with Xbox One X enhancements, allowing you to experience the game in 4K, with performance upgrades.

Otherwise, this is a great opportunity to grab some of the latest games at a discount, while the rest of your friends bought them full-price on launch day like suckers! Shadow of the Tomb Raider and Madden 19 still have that “fresh on the market” smell on them, and both can provide you with months of excellent gameplay.

Unravel Two is also a perfect game for anyone looking for something a little different, or something to play together with their favorite player-two. If you played the first game then you don’t need any convincing. If you missed out on Unravel, trust us, it’s one of the most beautiful and original puzzle platformers you’ve seen in a long time.