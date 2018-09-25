Xbox Live Deals With Gold Features WB Games, Grand Theft Auto V and More

This week’s Xbox Live Deals With Gold have begun trickling in, and there are a number of great deals on titles offered by WB Games.

For instance, Batman; Arkham Knight and Batman: Return To Arkham are available for dirt cheap, which means you can enjoy the full Rocksteady Studios trilogy for a swell deal.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On top of that, several Lego video games are also marked down, including the latest release, Lego The Incredibles, as well as classic favorites like Lego Batman 3, Lego Marvel’s Avengers, Lego Jurassic World and several more. And you can snag Grand Theft Auto V for cheap, too!

The sale prices are good between now and October 2nd at 6 AM EDT, so you’ve got time to do some serious shopping and add games to your library. Let’s take a look at the deals that are on hand!

Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion- $29.99

Beast Quest- $12.00

Ben 10- $15.00

Defunct- $4.49

Divinity Original Sin: Enhanced Edition- $10.00

I, Zombie- $2.67

Lords of the Fallen Digital Complete Edition- $7.50

Mega Man Legacy Collection- $6.00

Mega Man Legacy Collection 2- $11.99

Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 + 2 Combo Pack- $15.00

Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2- $8.00

Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2 Deluxe Edition- $10.00

Red Faction Guerrilla Re-Mars-tered- $22.49

Road Rage- $9.00

Rock of Ages 2: Bigger and Boulder- $7.50

Shiny- $7.50

Slain: Back From Hell- $6.00

Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 Season Pass Edition- $16.00

The Coma: Recut- $7.50

The Golf Club 2- $12.00

The Golf Club 2019 Featuring PGA Tour- $37.49

The Surge- $10.00

Transcripted- $4.70

Valkyria Revolution- $26.79

Vampyr- $40.19

Warhammer Bundle: Mordheim and Blood Bowl 2- $16.50

Bastion- $7.50

Batman: Arkham Knight- $10.00

Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition- $20.00

Batman: Return To Arkham- $10.00

Cars 3: Driven To Win- $20.00

Dying Light- $14.99

Dying Light: The Following Enhanced Edition- $20.09

Grand Theft Auto V- $19.49

Grand Theft Auto V + Great White Shark Cash Card- $32.49

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition- $32.99

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition + Great White Shark Card Bundle- $40.00

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition + Whale Shark Card Bundle- $55.00

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition + Megalodon Shark Card BUndle- $80.00

Hyper Sentinel- $10.04

Lego Batman 3: Beyond Gotham- $11.99

Lego Batman 3: Beyond Gotham Deluxe Edition- $17.50

Lego City Undercover- $15.00

Lego Jurassic World- $10.00

Lego Marvel Super Heroes- $8.00

Lego Marvel Super Heroes Bundle- $24.00

Lego Marvel Super Heroes Deluxe Bundle- $30.00

Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2- $24.00

Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe Edition- $30.00

Lego Marvel’s Avengers- $10.00

Lego Marvel’s Avengers Deluxe Edition- $12.00

Lego Movies Game Bundle- $20.00

Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens- $10.00

Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens Deluxe Edition- $12.00

Lego The Incredibles- $41.99

Lego Worlds- $20.99

Mad Max- $8.00

Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor Game of the Year Edition- $8.00

Middle-Earth: Shadow of War- $24.99

Mortal Kombat XL- $10.00

Scribblenauts Showdown- $20.00

The Elder Scrolls Online- $10.00

The Elder Scrolls Online Collection- $40.00

The Elder Scrolls Online: Summerset- $23.99

The Elder Scrolls Online: Summerset Collector’s Edition- $35.99

The Lego Movie Videogame- $10.00

The Lego Ninjago Movie Video Game- $25.00

The Surge- $10.00

Hurry up and get these great deals while you can!