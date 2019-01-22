Xbox Live Deals With Gold Includes ‘Grand Theft Auto V,’ Backward Compatible Games and More

This week’s Xbox Live Deals With Gold have officially gone live, and there are a number of savings available if you’re looking to clean up on Xbox One games- particularly those Xbox 360 games that are backward compatible for the console.

That’s because a number of hit games are available for low prices, including the entire Dead Space trilogy, as well as the cult classic Alice: Madness Returns and various Tom Clancy games from Ubisoft. It’s a good time to pick up some titles you may have missed out on.

And of course, there are savings on current favorites as well, including Grand Theft Auto V and Call of Duty: Black Ops 4. Plus it looks like it’s last call for the 2016 release of Ghostbusters, before it’s likely to be delisted.

Let’s take a look and see what the best deals are on the service this week! (Note: you will need an Xbox Live Gold membership to take advantage.) You have until January 29 at 6:00 AM EDT to pick them up!

Xbox One Deals: Grand Theft Auto V, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 and More

1979 Revolution: Black Friday- $8.03

Brawlhalla: All Legends Pack- $14.99

Brawlhalla: Collectors Pack- $89.99

Brawlout Deluxe Edition- $14.99

Brawlout- $9.99

Call of Cthulhu- $40.19

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Digital Deluxe Enhanced Edition- $110.49

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Digital Deluxe Edition- $84.99

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4- $38.99

EA Sports NHL 19- $19.80

Ghostbusters (2016)- $10.00

Grand Theft Auto V- $15.00

Grand Theft Auto V Premium Online Edition + Megalodon Shark Card- $40.00

Grand Theft Auto V Premium Online Edition + Whale Shark Card Bundle- $87.99

Hawken Starter Pack- $1.50

Hitman 2: Gold Edition- $69.99

Hitman 2: Silver Edition- $55.99

Hitman 2- $41.99

Mutant Football League- $12.99

Mutant Football League: Dynasty Edition- $19.49

MXGP 2- $8.00

NHL 19 99 Edition- $26.40

Override: Mech City Brawl- $19.49

Override: Mech City Brawl- Super Charged Mega Edition- $25.99

Paladins Champions Pack- $15.00

Rocket League- Fast and Furious DLC Bundle- $2.50

Sky Force Anniversary- $2.99

SMITE Ultimate God Bundle Pack- $15.00

Steep X Games Gold Edition- $25.00

Steep- $9.90

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands Ultimate Edition- $60.00

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands- $15.00

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege- $15.00

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Complete Edition- $39.00

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Gold Edition- $27.00

Tom Clancy’s The Division- $10.00

Tom Clancy’s The Division Gold Edition- $18.00

Use Your Words- $7.49

Xbox 360 Deals: Dead Space, Rainbow Six Vegas and More

Alice: Madness Returns (Backward compatible)- $4.99

Army of Two (Backward compatible)- $4.94

Comix Zone (Backward compatible)- $2.49

Dante’s Inferno (Backward compatible)- $4.94

Dead Space (Backward compatible)- $3.74

Dead Space 2 (Backward compatible)- $4.99

Dead Space 3 (Backward compatible)- $4.99

Faery: Legends of Avalon- $1.49

Rainbow Six Vegas (Backward compatible)- $6.59

Rainbow Six Vegas 2 (Backward compatible)- $6.59

Shadows of the Damned (Backward compatible)- $4.99

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter (Backward compatible)- $7.99

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter 2 (Backward compatible)- $7.99

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Future Soldier (Backward compatible)- $9.99

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Blacklist (Backward compatible)- $9.99

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Conviction (Backward compatible)- $9.99

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Double Agent (Backward compatible)- $9.99

Get these great deals while you can!