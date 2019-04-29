Xbox Live Games With Gold For May Revealed

Today, Microsoft revealed the Xbox Live Games With Gold line-up for the month of May, and it’s perhaps the worst line-up of games the service has ever featured. For the month of May, Microsoft is offering Marooners and The Golf Club 2019 Featuring PGA Tour on Xbox One. And if that doesn’t blow your socks off, wait until you hear these Xbox 360 games: Earth Defense Force: Insect Armageddon and Comic Jumper. That’s right sorry Rage 2, Team Sonic Racing, and every game releasing on Xbox One in May, Xbox players are going to be way too busy next month with their free games to play anything else.

As always, every game will be available only for Xbox Live Gold members and each game will be rolled out across the next 90 days.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Marooners – Xbox One – May 1 to May 31 – Normally $9.99

The Golf Club 2 Featuring PGA Tour – Xbox One – May 16 to June 15 – Normally $49.99

Earth Defense Force: Insect Armageddon – Xbox One and Xbox 360 – May 1 to May 15 – Normally $19.99

Comic Jumper – Xbox One and Xbox 360 – May 16 – May 31 – Normally $14.99

Xbox Live Gold members, start the month of May off with Marooners and Earth Defense Force: Insect Armageddon – free with #GamesWithGold https://t.co/b8mDuz8S6V pic.twitter.com/DmovRkdnCW — Larry Hryb (@majornelson) April 29, 2019

As you would expect, Xbox gamers aren’t happy with May’s offering, with many saying it’s the worst month of games they’ve ever seen. And that may sound hyperbolic, but unless you like golf, there’s little value here.

For more news on all things Xbox One, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of the system by clicking right here. And of course, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think of May’s Xbox Live Games With Gold line-up, or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ to let me know what games, if any, you plan on picking up next month.

Meanwhile, for more information on the four games listed above, click here.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we go all in on Avengers:Endgame! This is the spoiler filled discussion you’ve been waiting for after coming out of the movie and we cover a ton of ground. Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!