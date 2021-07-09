Xbox Live Gold Reportedly Going to be Discontinued

✖

Xbox Live Gold is going to disappear at an undetermined time in the future, according to a new report that has recently emerged from a trustworthy video game insider. While it's not certain when this move from Xbox might actually come to fruition, the source of this new report says that Microsoft is looking first to increase its number of Xbox Game Pass subscribers first. Once it does this, though, Xbox Live Gold seems as though it will be going away.

News of this potential development comes by way of reported Jeff Grubb, who revealed these details in a recent stream on Giant Bomb. Grubb explained that in the future, Xbox wants to make all multiplayer titles on its platform free-to-play. Specifically, Grubb means this in the sense that a Gold subscription won't be required to experience any multiplayer games on the Xbox platform. At the moment, any multiplayer games outside of those that are free to download (such as Fortnite, Apex Legends, etc.) require a Gold subscription in order to experience.

"I just wanted to reiterate, Xbox Live Gold is still on a board somewhere saying ‘this is going to go away at some point’," Grubb explained in the stream. "Whether or not they’re actively talking about it right now, I don’t know, but they still have it on a roadmap saying ‘Xbox Live Gold will be dropped at some point in the future'."

Speaking more to when this transition may actually take place, Grubb hypothesized that we could still be years out from seeing Microsoft get rid of Xbox Live Gold. As mentioned, the company is said to want to reach a certain number of Xbox Game Pass subscribers before it gets rid of Gold. Grubb estimates that the total they would want to hit first would be between 40 and 50 million subscribers, meaning that this discontinuation of the service might still be far out. At this present time, Xbox Game Pass is said to support right around 20 million subscribers in total.

[H/T VGC]