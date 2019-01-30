Xbox Live Issues Have Been Resolved

Xbox Live went totally town earlier today, causing many console players to think their systems have gone down the drain with issues such as a solid black screen. Others had simpler issues, though no less frustrating, but luckily they all seem to be resolved.

The issues surrounding Xbox One console startup, sign-in, title update errors, and our status page have now been resolved. Thank you for sticking with us while our teams addressed these issues and we appreciate the reports. As always, we’re here and we’re listening. — Xbox Support (@XboxSupport) January 30, 2019

"Thank you for sticking with us while our teams addressed these issues and we appreciate the reports. As always, we're here and we're listening."

The earlier issues continued to expand while many Xbox One players offered their own experiences at the bugs founds. The issues first began pouring in early this morning when many players trying to hop into an online match began noticing that they couldn’t get in. The Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 community seemed to be hit the hardest and from there, the problems continue to escalate.

With a free Gears of War 4 weekend coming up and a lot of places experiencing record-breaking cold weather, it’s a good time to get all of those server issues fixed up so gamers can get back into those adventures they crave!

If you’re still experiencing some of the lingering issues previously reported, you can submit a ticket over on the official Xbox Support website here. If you’re finding anything super odd, feel free to drop your experiences in the comment section below or hit me with them over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy.