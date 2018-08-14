Xbox Reveals Gorgeous New Custom Controllers

As if you didn’t have enough custom Xbox One controllers to add to your collection (we’re actually hunting down the special Sea of Thieves glow in the dark one ourselves), Microsoft has gone and introduced two more to add to the collection. We’re going to need a bigger shelf.

Posted in Xbox Wire earlier today, the blog post details the two Xbox One controllers that will be available for purchase starting next month. They’ll be available at retailers across the U.S. and Canada, so everyone that wants to get their hands on them can.

First up is the Phantom Black Special Edition Xbox wireless controller, featuring a faded black/white design with ghostly like smoke effects that should fit very easily into your collection. Featuring a translucent black design that fades to champagne gold (is champagne gold now?), textured grip, button mapping and built in Bluetooth technology, it’ll definitely suit your needs for dark game experiences. You can pre-order it here for $69.99, and it’ll ship on September 11 worldwide.

Next up is the grey/blue Xbox Wireless Controller, which looks just as spiffy if not as dark as the Phantom Black model. It features a light grey design with blue accents on the bottom of the controller as well as around the analog sticks, along with the same textured grip, button mapping and Bluetooth tech. It looks pretty sweet in its own right, and goes for slightly less at $64.99. It’s set to arrive on September 25 for U.S. and Canadian residents, and can be pre-ordered here.

Microsoft has been cranking out these custom designs for some time, and gamers have been eating them up (well, picking them up — don’t eat controllers, kids). More than likely, they’ll continue as the months go on, with a potential special edition made for Forza Horizon 4, as well as other upcoming games like Ori and the Will of the Wisps. So if you haven’t found a controller that suits your gaming needs just yet, relax — chances are that you soon will.

In the meantime, give these controllers a closer look at the links above and see if they’re right for you. We sure could use them around the office…

