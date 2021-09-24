Beloved Xbox Game Is Coming to Nintendo Switch Online

An incredibly popular game that is associated with the Xbox brand is soon going to be coming to Nintendo Switch Online. Specifically, that game in question happens to be Banjo-Kazooie, which was developed and released by Rare all the way back in 1998. And while Banjo-Kazooie might now be a property that is owned by those at Xbox, the game absolutely has a history of appearing on Nintendo platforms.

The confirmation of Banjo-Kazooie coming to Nintendo Switch Online was revealed by Nintendo during the company’s latest Direct presentation. Banjo will be joining a litany of other titles that were previously released on Nintendo 64 over two decades ago when the platform was still around. The only downside to the addition of Banjo-Kazooie is that Nintendo Switch Online subscribers will have to pay more money than normal to gain access to the title. At this point in time, Nintendo also hasn’t confirmed how much this price increase will set users back.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/RareLtd/status/1441175390312022018

“You saw it right – our ’90s classic Banjo-Kazooie is heading to Nintendo Switch!” developer Rare said on social media to celebrate the classic platformer’s upcoming addition to Switch. “It’s a pleasure to be ushering the bear and bird onto Nintendo’s latest console, offering another modern way (alongside Xbox Game Pass and Rare Replay) to savour its many collectibles and googly eyes.”

For now, the biggest question surrounding the addition of Banjo-Kazooie to Nintendo Switch Online involves its actual arrival on the service. At this moment, Nintendo has confirmed that N64 games will begin coming to Nintendo Switch Online next month. That being said, Banjo-Kazooie won’t be in the first wave of N64 additions to Nintendo Switch Online, which means we’ll have to wait a bit longer to see it arrive on the platform. Whenever we do learn more about the game’s actual release date on Switch, though, we’ll be sure to let you know here on ComicBook.com.

How do you feel about Banjo-Kazooie making its way to Nintendo Switch Online? And which classic games would you like to see come to the service in the future? Let me know either down in the comments or hit me up over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.