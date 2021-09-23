First Nintendo Switch Online N64, Sega Genesis Games Revealed

Nintendo finally confirmed its plans to release Nintendo 64 games through its Nintendo Switch Online service, but that’s not all the company revealed. In addition to these Nintendo 64 games, we’ll also see Sega Genesis titles added to the online platform, too. We don’t yet know how much it’ll cost to play these games, though we do know that it’ll require the purchase of an expansion pass in order to play these online games. We also know of some of the first Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis games that’ll be available as well as others that will be released at a later date.
Shortly after the announcement was made during the Nintendo Direct, Nintendo shared the images and info below to sum up the details for those who missed the reveal. You’ll be able to purchase Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis controllers, of course, which are wireless and will work with the Nintendo Switch consoles to make these games even more nostalgic.
For those wondering which games will first be available through Nintendo Switch Online, you can see the full list below of ones that’ll be available when the new membership plan launches in October. You’ll also see the Sega Genesis titles in addition to some of the games that Nintendo plans to add in the future.
Nintendo 64 Games at Launch
- Super Mario 64
- Mario Kart 64
- Star Fox 64
- Yoshi’s Story
- The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
- WinBack: Covert Operations
- Mario Tennis
- Dr. Mario 64
- Sin and Punishment
Sega Genesis Games at Launch
- Castlevania: Bloodlines
- Contra: Hard Corps
- Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine
- Ecco the Dolphin
- Golden Axe
- Gunstar Heroes
- M.U.S.H.A.
- Phantasy Star IV
- Ristar
- Shining Force
- Shinobi III: Return of the Ninja Master
- Sonic the Hedgehog 2
- Streets of Rage 2
- Strider
Nintendo 64 Games Planned for Future Releases
- The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask
- Mario Golf
- Pokemon Snap
- F-Zero X
- Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards
- Paper Mario
- Banjo-Kazooie
These games are just the start of the additions, and if Nintendo’s track record with its older Nintendo games released through Nintendo Switch Online, there will be more to come in the future. Unlike other subscription platforms like PlayStation Now and Xbox Game Pass, Nintendo Switch Online doesn’t have a history of removing games from the catalog once they’re added aside from a few exceptions, so the Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis games being added should be there to stay.