Xbox 360 Remaster Stealth Released on Xbox One

Xbox One users just got a remaster of a game from 2006, courtesy of a new stealth release. Back in 2006, Telltale Games -- the studio that would go on to create The Walking Dead, Wolf Among Us, and many more hits -- released Sam & Max Save the World. Like its other games, it was a graphic adventure game and a pioneer for episodic games. Obviously, the game is based on Steve Purell's comic book series, Sam & Max, and follows the title characters Sam and Max. At the time, the game was largely well-received, but not enough to be considered a critical hit nor was it a commercial hit. That said, last year it returned, via a remaster, and on the Nintendo Switch and PC. And as of today, it's now available on the Xbox One as well.

On Xbox One, developer Skunkape Games is charging $19.99, and right now this is the only way to play the game on Xbox One. In other words, it hasn't been added to Xbox Game Pass and currently, there's no word of this changing.

"Sam is a six-foot canine detective with a love of justice. Max is a hyperkinetic rabbity-thing with a taste for mayhem. Together, they’re the Freelance Police," reads an official pitch of the game. "And they’re about to save the world."

There's also no word on when or if the game will come to any other platforms, chiefly Xbox Series X|S, but also PS4 and PS5, for all the Xbox fans reading this who also have one or both the recent PlayStation consoles.

