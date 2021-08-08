Xbox Game Pass Surprises Players With Xbox 360 Games

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are primarily full of Xbox One and Xbox Series X games. There are also some Xbox 360 games and even original Xbox games in the library as well, but not much, which is why when these nostalgic games from yesteryear are added, it's a big deal. And that's exactly what happened this week. More specifically, with the latest batch of new additions, the library of Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate has grown by seven games, and two of these games are Xbox 360 games Skate and Skate 3. Unfortunately for those subscriber the former, these are EA Play additions, which means they are only available to those who subscriber to premium and pricier Xbox Game Pass Ultimate,

In addition to this, Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass have been bolstered with five smaller games, none of which are of consequence, but that doesn't mean there isn't quality amongst the games. Of the five, the most noteworthy is probably Dodgeball Academia, and that's because it was just released today.

As always, there's no word of how long any of these seven games have been added, but as long as each is available via the subscription service, each is also available to purchase with a 20 percent discount along with any and all DLC for each game.

Below, you can check out all seven newly-added games. This includes a trailer of each game, a description of each game, and information about what platforms each game is now available on.