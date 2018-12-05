‘Duke Nukem Forever,’ ‘The Darkness’ Added To Xbox One Backward Compatibility

As you can see from the ever-growing list of compatible titles, the Xbox One backward compatible program continues to get bigger and bigger. And today, three more games have joined the fray.

That brings the total count of Xbox 360 games you can play on the system to well over 500, and with these three, Microsoft is closing out another year pretty strong, with something for everyone.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While this week’s releases may not be strong as what came around last week, there are still some interesting choices here, particularly if you’re a fan of The Darkness comic, or, for that matter, Duke Nukem.

Let’s see what’s been added to the program, and how you can pick it up for a great price!

Duke Nukem Forever

After spending what seems like an eternity in development limbo, Gearbox Software and 2K Games finally released Duke Nukem Forever in 2011. And although opinions are mixed about the game, it’s definitely one suited for Duke’s talents, as he takes on all sorts of alien adversaries to keep Earth safe.

Here’s the official game description: The King is Back! Cocked, loaded and ready for action, Duke Nukem Forever is pure unadulterated fun. Bastard Alien hordes are stealing Earth’s women. But nothing stands between Duke and his babes. Epic ass-kicking, massive weapons, giant explosions – yes. Inappropriate, insensitive and offensive – you bet. Get ready for the most bitchin’ and bodacious time you’re likely to ever have.

The game is actually on sale right now through Xbox Live Marketplace, going for just $3.99. So you won’t lose too much cash when it comes to seeing if Duke Nukem is still worth a spin.

The Bureau: XCOM Declassified

A different entry from what you’d normally expect from the XCOM franchise, The Bureau isn’t exactly everyone’s cup of tea. However, the interesting storyline, coupled with action-based gameplay, could make it worth a second look on the Xbox One front.

Here’s the game’s official description: The year is 1962. JFK is President and the Cold War has the nation gripped by fear – but a far more powerful and insidious enemy than communism is threatening America. Known only to a select few, a top-secret government unit called The Bureau begins investigating and concealing a series of mysterious attacks by an otherworldly enemy. As special agent William Carter, call the shots, pull the trigger and lead your squad in a gripping third-person tactical shooter set within a high-stakes, covert war to defend humanity. The Bureau’s mission is clear – survive, adapt and overcome the enemy threat to protect the citizens from the truth.

The Bureau is also on sale, going for just $3.99 on Xbox Live Marketplace for a limited time.

The Darkness

Based on the Top Cow Productions comic series of the same name, The Darkness is a pretty sweet first-person action game from Starbreeze Studios (The Chronicles of Riddick), featuring some gory situations and imaginative use of demon forces.

Here’s the game’s official description: On his 21st birthday, the destructive powers of a timeless force known as The Darkness awaken within Jackie Estacado, a hitman for the Franchetti crime family. Jackie must learn to fully command The Darkness so he can take back control of the Franchetti family which is ruled by his “Uncle” Paulie, a despicable man who is almost universally despised. But Jackie will quickly learn that The Darkness has a will of its own…

It’s on sale for just $3.99 as well, making it a pretty sweet deal.

For good measure, the game’s sequel, The Darkness II, is also backward compatible on Xbox One!