Xbox Boss Comments on New Sony and Microsoft Partnership, Teases Big Plans

Earlier today, Microsoft and Sony announced a partnership that will see the two massive, traditionally competing, companies team up to collaborate on direct-to-consumer entertainment platforms, AI solutions, and new cloud-based gaming experiences. The deal doesn’t mean that Xbox and PlayStation will no longer be competing in the gaming space, but there will be much more collaboration between the two parties, collaboration that goes beyond just their gaming brands. That all said, taking to Twitter, Xbox boss Phil Spencer commented on the announcement, revealing that he’s excited to work with Sony. The popular face of Xbox also teased the pairs’ joint gaming ambitions.

“Excited about the opportunities ahead with Sony for us to pursue our mutual gaming ambitions and delight players around the world,” wrote Spencer on Twitter.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you may know, Spencer has long been a loud proponent of more collaboration in the gaming industry, which is why Nintendo and Microsoft have recently begun to work more closely together. And it looks like Sony has finally decided to get in on the action, at least somewhat.

Interestingly, this announcement comes not too long after Google announced Stadia, its ambitious Chrome-based streaming platform that looks potentially poised to take the gaming industry by storm later this year. In other words, is this a response to Stadia? Probably not, but it’s interesting timing.

“PlayStation itself came about through the integration of creativity and technology,” said Kenichiro Yoshida, president and CEO of Sony, while speaking about the announcement. “Our mission is to seamlessly evolve this platform as one that continues to deliver the best and most immersive entertainment experiences, together with a cloud environment that ensures the best possible experience, anytime, anywhere. For many years, Microsoft has been a key business partner for us, though of course the two companies have also been competing in some areas. I believe that our joint development of future cloud solutions will contribute greatly to the advancement of interactive content. Additionally, I hope that in the areas of semiconductors and AI, leveraging each company’s cutting-edge technology in a mutually complementary way will lead to the creation of new value for society.”

As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Is the end of the console wars?

—–

Exciting news, Pokemon fans — A Wild Podcast Has Appeared, the official Pokemon podcast of ComicBook.com, is here! Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

On today’s episode, we talk about how Detective Pikachu did at the box office, Ancient Mew cards being released yet again, crazy trading card game prices, and more! Make sure to subscribe now to never miss an episode!