New Xbox One Phantom White Controller Has Fans Freaking Out

A new Xbox One controller leaked just yesterday ahead of a new episode of Inside Xbox and fans are freaking out and already calling it the best controller released on the system to date.

The see-through look instantly called to many gamers’ nostalgia, something that Sony themselves are well aware of with their own brand of muted controllers. But Xbox didn’t just take the see-through aesthetic at face value, they modified the look in a way that made the already stunning controller even better with an ombre effect and clean white design.

Phantom White Xbox One controller leaked 👀 Can Nintendo please start producing more special edition Switch Pro Controllers like this?? pic.twitter.com/xXiNIBxx5T — Andrew Alerts (@AndrewAlerts) March 11, 2019

Understandably so, players immediately fell in love:

New Inside #Xbox today. Hoping for #Halo MCC for PC and the Xbox Phantom White Controller 🤞🏻 pic.twitter.com/vPls0fATlf — 𝐊𝐞𝐧𝐧𝐲 𝐉 🔜 GDC19 (@FILE_117) March 12, 2019

Beautiful #Xbox One Controller! 😍 this Phantom White leaked early, could be shown in tomorrow’s Inside Xbox. Im pre-ordering this one ASAP when its available. pic.twitter.com/QrtZxM5yeO — 𝐊𝐞𝐧𝐧𝐲 𝐉 🔜 GDC19 (@FILE_117) March 11, 2019

NOW y’all decide to make a white version of the Phantom controller? I would jumped on this instead of the black one months ago… @Xbox pic.twitter.com/u2LF7yal27 — Tommy (@AmpliFreQuency) March 12, 2019

I haven’t bought a new Xbox One controller in a while, and that may have to change. Looks like Xbox is going to announce a new ‘Phantom White’ Xbox One controller tomorrow Amazon Mexico: https://t.co/Vp0X7a5dhm (via Resetera https://t.co/ydI6MTGWZx) pic.twitter.com/qaZCTFp43r — Jason Inquires (@jasoninquires) March 11, 2019

A big reason so many love it too is because Microsoft previously offered a black version, but the melt didn’t seem as fluid. The crisp color and less dramatic color contrast gives it a much cleaner look while also offering Xbox One players more options to choose from.

What do you think about the latest controller? Is this a day one buy? Sound off in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!

