Xbox One Getting New Star Wars Controller

Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S are getting a new officially licensed Star Wars controller via Controller Gear. This week the video game accessories maker revealed "The Star Wars Limited Edition Vanguard Squadron Controller Gear Wireless Controller and Pro Charging Stand Set, which features a "war-torn" New Republic helmet design.

Unfortunately, this isn't a new mass-produced controller joining the Xbox One controller family, Rather, it will be limited to 2,500 units. That said, if you're interested in copping one, pre-orders are now live, but getting one is going to cost you a pretty penny, or more specifically $170.

As noted, the controller works with Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One X, Xbox One S, Xbox One, and Windows 10 PCs and tablets via Bluetooth. Meanwhile, it comes with the following in addition to the controller: Xbox Pro Charging Stand, Rechargeable 2.4 Volt battery, Magnetized battery cover, and a 6 ft. power cord.

"Buckle up, join the galaxy’s finest, and engage in first-person multiplayer dogfights alongside your squadron," reads an official pitch of the controller. "The Star Wars Limited Edition Vanguard Squadron Controller Gear Wireless Controller & Pro Charging Stand Set features a war-torn New Republic helmet design. Stay on target and master the art of starfighter combat with custom button mapping and plug in any compatible headset with the 3.5mm stereo headset jack. Also includes Bluetooth for gaming on Windows 10 PCs and tablets. Stay prepared, pilot! Keep your Vanguard Squadron Wireless Controller charged and ready for action with the standard-issue Xbox Pro Charging Stand. Every stand is equipped with a magnetic contact system to provide a secure and fast charge every time and is made with the same material as your wireless controller, for a perfect match and ultimate collector display."

NEW REPUBLIC PILOTS WANTED –The Star Wars™ Limited Edition Vanguard Squadron Controller Gear Wireless Controller & Pro Charging Stand Set features a war-torn New Republic helmet design. ONLY 2500 UNITS! PRE-ORDER NOW! @Xbox@starwars https://t.co/DMJrtqd38f pic.twitter.com/Z4KwZl6hYT — Controller Gear (@ControllerGear) September 18, 2020

At the moment of publishing, the controller doesn't have a release date, but it's noted it will drop sometime in early October. Below, you can continue to read more about, courtesy of an official rundown of its key features: