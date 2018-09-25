Xbox Games With Gold Adds Two New Titles for Free

The second part of Xbox Games With Gold is now live for the month of September, giving Xbox Live members a chance at scoring some free games while trying out something a little different.

Games With Gold for Xbox users is similar to that of the PlayStation Plus program. This allows for players to take advantage of free titles monthly and as long as the Xbox Gold membership remains active, the games remain free and in the player’s library.

With the first half of the free games line-up now passed, here’s a look at what’s available now to download:

Prison Architect

Take control of designing, building, and running a maximum-security penitentiary in Prison Architect. See the results of your grand designs play out on the lives of your inmates, as you create a utopic rehabilitation center or a Super Max prison. You’ll manage everything from staffing, security, and maintenance to escape attempts and riots. It’s your prison, your rules.

Livelock

Break the infinite cycle of war between the machines in the twin-stick shooter Livelock. Control one of three mechanical chassis types — Hex, Vanguard or Catalyst — to defeat your mechanical enemies in this three-player co-op shooter as you battle to unlock Eden and revive humanity.

Sega Vintage Collection: Monster World

Bring peace back to Monster World in three classic action RPG titles from the past in Sega Vintage Collection: Monster World. Relive the fun of the Wonder Boy series, including the final chapter never released outside of Japan. This is retro adventure gaming at its finest.

