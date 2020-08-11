Xbox One Exclusive Game May Soon Be Removed From Sale

✖

The Microsoft Store may soon lose an exclusive Xbox One game. In the era of digital gaming, delistings are an increasingly prominent problem. Over the past few years, quite a few Xbox One games have been removed from the Microsoft Store, and it looks like another one may be on the way, or at least that's what some Xbox fans think.

Over on Twitter, Wario64 points out that Forza Horizon 3 is currently on sale alongside its DLC. Why is this relevant? Well, because of the history of the series. Back in 2018, in August, Forza Horizon 2 and its DLC were all put on sale. A month later on September 30, it was delisted.

The following year, the same thing happened with Forza Motorsport 6. It was put on sale, alongside its DLC, and then removed from sale on September 15.

As a result, many are expecting Forza Horizon 3 to meet a similar fate when its current sale ends on September 28.

Forza Horizon 2 was delisted on September 30th, 2018. It was also on GWG the August before that and had a huge DLC sale. FM6 delisted on Sept 15th, 2019. Was on GWG Aug-Sept and had DLC sale. This Forza Horizon 3 sale ends at the end of September... Delist may be imminent https://t.co/gjqyi9Dsk7 — Wario64 (@Wario64) August 11, 2020

At the moment of publishing, the game's delisting hasn't been confirmed, so take this with a grain of salt. For now, this is nothing more than speculation. That said, the history speaks for itself.

If the game is being delisted, we should hear about it soon. And if it's delisted, it means you won't be able to purchase the game or its DLC anymore. However, if you own the title, you will still be able to play it in its entirety as long as its servers are maintained. If its servers go down, you will only be able to play the single-player aspects of the title.

As for the reason why it may be delisted soon, it's presumably a licensing issue, which is almost always the culprit for digital delistings.

At the moment of publishing, Microsoft has not commented on the situation or the speculation surrounding it.

