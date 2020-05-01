Xbox Game Pass is losing some of its biggest and best games soon. Fortunately for Xbox Game Pass subscribers on PC, none of these departures concern them. All eight games leaving soon are leaving the Xbox One version of Xbox Game Pass. And included in this latest wave are some big games, including Grand Theft Auto V, the most popular game available on Xbox Game Pass. Beyond this, some big Bethesda games are leaving, as well as some smaller, but equally terrific games, like The Banner Saga. At the moment of publishing, it's unclear when all eight of these games will leave the Xbox Game Pass library on Xbox One, but Microsoft notes that once games are added to the "leaving soon" section, they will be removed within two weeks. In other words, if any of the games below tickle your ticklish spots, get playing. That said, if you want to continue to play any of the eight games below, now is the time to buy them. As long as they are in the Xbox Game Pass library, you can cop each with a 20% off discount.

Grand Theft Auto V "When a young street hustler, a retired bank robber and a terrifying psychopath find themselves entangled with some of the most frightening and deranged elements of the criminal underworld, the U.S. government and the entertainment industry, they must pull off a series of dangerous heists to survive in a ruthless city in which they can trust nobody, least of all each other." Platforms: Xbox One

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus "America, 1961. The assassination of Nazi General Deathshead was a short-lived victory. The Nazis maintain their stranglehold on the world. You are BJ Blazkowicz, aka “Terror-Billy,” member of the Resistance, scourge of the Nazi empire, and humanity’s last hope for liberty. Only you have the guns and gumption to return stateside, kill every Nazi in sight, and spark the second American Revolution." Platforms: Xbox One

DOOM "You’ve come here for a reason. The Union Aerospace Corporation’s massive research facility on Mars is overwhelmed by fierce and powerful demons, and only one person stands between their world and ours. As the lone DOOM Marine, you’ve been activated to do one thing – kill them all." Platforms: Xbox One

Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 "The Blue Bomber is back in this second collection of classic Capcom titles! Featuring faithful reproductions of Mega Man 7, 8, 9, & 10, this collection is bursting with additional content, from time trials and remix challenges to a music player and an extensive gallery of rare illustrations." Platforms: Xbox One

Black Desert "Black Desert is a revolutionary MMORPG that delivers intense, fast-paced combat, profitable life skills, and an expansive open world. Slay monsters, abominations, and gods, or engage in relaxing life skills like crafting, fishing, and cooking. Become your true self in this truly open, open-world MMORPG." Platforms: Xbox One

The Banner Saga "Live through an epic role-playing Viking saga where your strategic choices directly affect your personal journey. Make allies as you travel with your caravan across this stunning yet harsh landscape. Carefully choose those who will help fight a new threat that jeopardizes an entire civilization. Every decision you make in travel, conversation and combat has a meaningful effect on the outcome as your story unfolds. Not everyone will survive, but they will be remembered." Platforms: Xbox One

The Lego Ninjago Movie Video Game "Find your inner ninja with the all-new LEGO Ninjago Movie Video Game! Play as your favorite ninjas to defend Ninjago from the evil Lord Garmadon. Master the art of Ninjagility by wall-running and high-jumping, and battle foes to rank up and upgrade the ninja's combat skills." Platforms: Xbox One