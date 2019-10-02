Two New Xbox Games With Gold Titles Are Now Available

Two new Xbox One and Xbox 360 games are now available for free via Xbox Games With Gold. Unfortunately, neither are worth writing home about, especially one of them, which is a movie tie-in game on Xbox 360. But hey, you can’t beat free. The two games in question are Tembo The Badass Elephant, which is anXbox One game, and Bolt, which is a Xbox 360 title playable on Xbox One via backwards compatibility. The former is available for free until the end of the month, while the latter is available until October 15. After these periods for each game are over, they will return to their normal prices.

For those that don’t know: Tembo The Badass Elephant is a side-scrolling platformer from 2015 that was published by Sega, and was actually developeed by Game Freak, the developers of Pokemon. In addition to Xbox One, it’s available on PS4 and PC. Upon launch, the game garnered a 70 on Metacritic. It’s unclear how many copies it managed to sell.

“Shell City is plunged into a state of emergency after coming under attack from the devastating forces of PHANTOM,” reads an official pitch of the game. “As the National Army struggle to contain the terrifying war machines, they call upon the only thing that stands between Shell City’s obliteration and its salvation; the peanut chompin’, villain stompin’, TEMBO THE BADASS ELEPHANT!”

Meanwhile, Bolt released back in 2008, and has a pretty lousy 58 on Metacritic. You can read more about it below, courtesy of an official and brief production description:

“Join Penny and her super dog, Bolt, as they travel the globe on a dangerous mission to save Penny’s dad from the evil Dr. Calico.”

As you can see, it’s not a great month for Xbox Games With Gold. However, come October 15, Friday The 13th: The Game will be made available to Gold subscribers, giving Xbox One players something noteworthy to play for free this month.

For more news, media, and information on Xbox One, be sure to peep all of our past and recent coverage of the Microsoft console — and all things related to it — by clicking right here.