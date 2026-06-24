PS5 Pro Getting New Upgrade for 2025’s Best FPS

Arguably the best first-person shooter game that was released in 2025 will soon be getting a new upgrade on PlayStation 5 Pro. Since Sony released its major update for PSSR on PS5 Pro consoles earlier this year, new and old games alike have been taking advantage of the hardware’s improved power. Now, this trend is set to continue once again with another prominent AAA game at the perfect time.

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In a new post on the PlayStation Blog, id Software revealed that it will soon be pushing out a new update for DOOM: The Dark Ages that will substantially upgrade the experience on PS5 Pro. For those on the high-end PS5 console, DOOM: The Dark Ages will now offer the “cleanest image” that id Software can produce on the platform, while maintaining its performance. As a result, id Software says that this creates an experience that is more visually impressive than ever while remaining “true to the speed of DOOM.”

As for the release of this patch, it’s set to drop next month on July 7th alongside DOOM: The Dark Ages – Revelations, which is the game’s new expansion. This Revelations DLC for The Dark Ages was finally revealed earlier this month and is going to be one of the biggest add-ons that id Software has ever created. Not only will Revelations introduce new weapons and levels for players, but its scale has been described as sequel-like. As such, if you’ve found yourself not wanting to wait multiple years for the next DOOM game to arrive, Revelations should very much keep you busy in the interim.

This Isn’t the Only Game Getting Upgraded on PS5 Pro

Outside of DOOM: The Dark Ages, PlayStation also confirmed today that Grand Theft Auto 6 will take advantage of PS5 Pro when it launches later this year. This is unquestionably the biggest game so far to be improved for PS5 Pro, and ensures that this console will be the best platform to experience Rockstar’s long-awaited sequel.

Unfortunately, PlayStation hasn’t specified how exactly GTA 6 will use the improved power of the PS5 Pro. Based on past games, it’s expected that GTA 6’s performance could be a bit higher when compared to other consoles, while still retaining its fidelity. Until Rockstar itself shares more info on this officially, however, we won’t know for certain what to expect from the game on PlayStation’s premier hardware.

Regardless, it’s clearer now more than ever that the PS5 Pro is starting to justify its existence as more games continue to be upgraded on the console. Sadly, due to rising manufacturing costs, the PS5 Pro now retails for $900, making it a device that only the most hardcore of PlayStation fans may look to purchase.

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