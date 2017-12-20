Leak Accidentally Reveals Xbox One Keyboard And Mouse Support Early

It’s no secret that Microsoft has been interested in Keyboard and Mouse support for the Xbox One systems for awhile, and that it was just a matter of time before it was implemented. Now, thanks to an accidental leak from Microsoft Poland, we could potentially be seeing this new feature much sooner than originally anticipated!

Thanks to GamerPros, we’ve got a screenshot of the original article, with a loose translation from the original Polish language:

“Some players prefer to conquer the virtual world with a pad in hand. Others, above all, value the precision of the mouse movements. Others, however, can not imagine playing on anything other than a keyboard. Now, owners of Xbox One consoles (including Xbox One S models and the latest Xbox One X) can choose these accessories and decide for themselves what they will use. “PC Master Race”? Thanks to the keyboard support, we can already successfully talk about “Xbox Master Race”!”

The last we heard, the support was definitely coming with this statement made back in May:

“I’ve actually spoken to two developers in the last week that have actually expressed interest in implementing keyboard support on the console,” Microsoft’s Senior Program Manager for Game Developers Andrew Parsons said in a technical presentation at the conference. “They’ve got games they’ve published on Windows and they want to publish on console, but the game kind of needs chat, or kind of needs the ability to type in a bunch of text.”

Is it possible that this isn’t something to be excited for? Yes, until official confirmation hits there is always the chance the information can change. But the press memo seems to suggest that this highly talked about feature is imminent. Usually when an accidental early push like this occurs, companies follow up with an official confirmation while the conversation is still hot. That being said, confirmation could very well be coming soon. We have reached out to the Xbox camp for a a statement and will update accordingly.