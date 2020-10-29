Xbox Games With Gold Free Games for November 2020 Announced

✖

Following PlayStation revealing November's free PlayStation Plus games, Microsoft has revealed the free Xbox One games each and every Xbox Live Gold subscriber will get for the month of November as part of Games With Gold. As always, the offering includes four games that more specifically consists of two Xbox One games, one Xbox 360 game, and one original Xbox game. Of course, the latter two are playable on Xbox One via backward compatibility.

As you may know, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S both release next month. To coincide with the release of the PS5, PlayStation Plus is giving away a free PS5 game, but for Games With Gold, Microsoft has opted to offer zero next-gen games, though all four games will be playable on both consoles, again, via backward compatibility.

For the month of November, Games With Gold isn't offering much, with Aragami: Shadow Edition likely being the most notable game included. That said, it does offer $80 in savings, assuming you purchase every game for its maximum asking price.

Below, you can read more about each game, as well as check out a trailer that highlights the entire lineup, courtesy of Microsoft:

Aragami: Shadow Edition: "Embark on a dark journey full of blood and secrets. Including both the original game and its prequel, Nightfall, play as the undead assassin with the power to control the shadows. Dispatch your enemies utilizing a wide array of powers in the solo campaign, or team up with a friend in cross-platform online multiplayer as you put your stealth abilities to the test."

($24.99 ERP): Available November 1 to 30

Swimsanity: "Unleash the insanity! Team up with four friends and deploy a variety of unique powerups and weapons, or battle it out against each other to be the last Mooba standing. With over 150 challenges across 8 gaming modes, the intensity doesn’t let up in this action-packed underwater co-op shooter.

($24.99 ERP): Available November 16 to December 15

Full Spectrum Warrior: "Squad up and get ready for deployment in this classic Xbox title. What began as a training aid for the U.S. Army, ended up as a realistic Infantry-level urban warfare simulator. Command Alpha and Bravo squads using authentic infantry protocols, in an urban environment beset with danger around every corner."

($14.99 ERP): Available November 1 to 15

Lego Indiana Jones: "Put on your fedora, grab your whip, and search for fortune and glory. The Original Adventures takes the fun and creative construction of Lego and combines it with the non-stop action of the classic films. Build, battle, and brawl your way through all your favorite cinematic moments in the tongue-in-cheek Lego style."

($19.99 ERP): Available November 16 to 30

