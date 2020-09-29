Xbox Games With Gold Free Games for October 2020 Announced

✖

Microsoft has revealed the free Xbox One games all Xbox Live Gold subscribers will get for the month of October as parts of Games With Gold. In other words, the Xbox Games With Gold free games for October 2020 have been revealed. And as you would expect, all four games are horror titles to celebrate Halloween. Meanwhile, as always, of the four games, only two are Xbox One games, while the other two are Xbox 360 and original Xbox games playable on Xbox One via backward compatibility.

The highlight of the month is likely Maid of Sker, which just released back in July. And unfortunately, this is really the only notable game included. That said, as Microsoft notes, the month's offering features nearly $60 worth of games. However, as always, these aren't truly free games. You need to be an Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriber to enjoy these "free" games when they drop next month.

Below, you can read more about all four games, as well as check out a trailer highlighting the four titles:

Slayaway Camp: Butcher’s Cut: Paying homage to classic ‘80s trash horror, play as Skullface, an adorably demented villain, out to terrorize camp counselors and any other blocky victims he finds. New dimensions of absurd terror and over 300 fiendish puzzles await in this isometric puzzle game.

($16.99 ERP): Available October 1 to 31 on Xbox One

Maid of Sker: Do not panic, don’t even breathe! Set in a remote hotel with a macabre and gory history, use stealth tactics to stay alive against a cult of sound-based enemies. Inspired by chilling tales in Welsh folklore, do your best to survive and brave the nightmares of the Quiet Ones.

($24.99 ERP): Available October 16 to November 15 on Xbox One

Sphinx and the Cursed Mummy: Inspired by the mythology of ancient Egypt, play as Sphinx, and his reluctant hero friend, the Mummy, as they travel the world to foil the evil plans of Set. Use stealth, agility, and special powers to find the stolen magical crowns of Egypt and save the world.

($14.99 ERP): Available October 1 to 15 on Xbox One & Xbox 360

Costume Quest: Collect super-powered magical costumes and level up your hero in the monster-filled neighborhoods of Auburn Pines. Complete numerous quests, build up your party, and take down evil in the Halloween tale that will capture the imagination of kids and the kids-at-heart.

($14.99 ERP): Available October 16 to 31 on Xbox One & Xbox 360

For more coverage on all things Xbox -- including the latest news, rumors, and leaks -- click here. Meanwhile, as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think.