New Avatar Editor Available Now for Xbox One Insiders

We first learned that the Avatar system that the Xbox 360 was known for was getting a huge overhaul last year, and now that revamp is finally live on Xbox One! Well, at least for some.

For Xbox Insiders, certain users get access to new features early in order to test them out before they become available for everyone else. The 360 version of this feature allowed players to customize their toon with different looks, hairstyles, and more but now that creation tool is more inclusive than ever before to include more race representation, even wilder hairstyles, and even including those with certain disabilities to express themselves as they would in real life.

More props, moods, clothing, hair styles, and tons more than ever before, with constant post-launch updates to follow soon after. Per the Xbox blog itself, here’s what’s new:

New Categories

“The new Xbox Avatars are built from the ground up in to enable an unprecedented amount of inclusive customization options, and we will continue to grow these selections over time. A wide range of body types and gender-neutral clothing enable you to uniquely tailor your avatar however you see fit.If you see something you like, you can use it. Xbox Avatars now feature entirely new categories of appearance items and accessories, including fingernails, makeup, limbs, nose rings, and moods.”

Countless Color Combinations

“Thanks to the powerful new Avatar Editor app, virtually every aspect of your avatar can be personalized on-the-fly.Each feature, including skin tone, hair, wearables, and props, can support over 16 million color options.Most closet items also support multiple custom colors, so the number of possible color combinations for a single item can go from trillions all the way up to almost eighty octillion– that’s an eight followed by 28 zeroes!With so many color options, it could be easy to lose track of that exact hue that you just used on an item. But don’t worry! Your recently used colors will be available in the “my colors” section of the color selection menu.”

Smile for the Camera

“Once you’ve created your new Avatar, you’re going to want to show it off! The Photobooth feature in the Avatar Editor enables you to capture a great photo of your Avatar to use as your Gamerpic.Pose your Avatar using a multitude of different emotes, each of which can be paused and advanced frame-by-frame with far more control than ever before. Rotate and zoom controls help you capture the exact pose that you’re looking for, and a wide variety of background colors enable you to set the scene.”

Express Yourself

“Self-expression is an important tenant of Xbox Avatars, and we know that some of you have become attached to your Xbox Original Avatar since we first introduced them almost ten years ago.We’re giving you the freedom to choose how you represent yourself to Friends on Xbox Live, whether that’s with the all-new Avatars, a custom Gamerpic, or your Xbox Original Avatar. We love the new Xbox Avatars, and we hope you do too.”

