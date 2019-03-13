Stunning Xbox One Phantom White Controller Revealed, Available Today to Pre-Order

The stunning Phantom White Xbox One controller that leaked yesterday has come true and it’s every bit as glorious as it was when it first was revealed. Now that it’s official, Xbox One gamers can pre-order this bad boy themselves – just keep the cheesy puffs at a good, safe distance.

Microsoft previously had a Black Phantom controller, though it didn’t receive quite the same praise that the white one seems to. Most likely because the white on white makes a sleek, crisp ombre’, whereas the black version had too stark of a contrast.

Pair that with the nostalgia play that Microsoft is making with the see-through casing with the board showing through, much like Sony has done in the past for their PS4 DualShock controllers, and this might just be the best controller the team has released yet for the console.

The new controller is available to pre-order today on the Xbox website for $69.99, and will be available in retail stores on April 2nd.

What do you think of the latest controller to be added to the long list of Xbox One peripherals? Love it, or were you hoping for something with a little more flair? Sound off in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!

