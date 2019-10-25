Xbox One S With Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and a Bonus Game is Only $249

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare launched today, October 25th. If you don’t want to be left out of the fun, the most inexpensive way to get a proper system to play it on is this bundle deal that Walmart is offering as part of their pre-Black Friday event.

At the time of writing, you can score an Xbox One S bundle with your choice of Gears 5, Battlefield V, NBA 2K20, or Forza Horizon 4 LEGO Speed Champions plus a copy of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare with the 3 hours of 2XP bonus for $249.99 with free 2-day shipping. Grab it here while the sale lasts. This is a pretty generous deal, so if you don’t want to wait another month or so to get into Call of Duty: Modern Warfare after Black Friday, this would be a great way to do it.

If you want to go bigger, the Gears 5 Xbox One X bundle comes complete with a limited edition console, matching Kait Diaz controller, and full downloads Gears 5 Ultimate Edition, Gears of War Ultimate Edition, and Gears of War 2, 3, and 4. It’s is also $100 cheaper than usual today.

Indeed, the Xbox One X Gears 5 limited edition bundle is available to order here at Best Buy, here at Walmart, and here on Amazon for $399.99 while the sale lasts. The console features “a dark translucent casing that makes the Crimson Omen appear submerged in snow and ice, designed by Gears co-creator Rod Fergusson and the Xbox team”. The controller is modeled after Kait Diaz’s armor with a snow-weathered design and Omen symbol. If you decide to pick this up, you might want to take advantage of a big deal on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate that’s happening right now.

