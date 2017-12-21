You Can Still Get These Xbox One S Bundle Deals In Time For Christmas

Haven’t pulled the trigger on an Xbox One S deal this holiday season? Well, you have one more chance. It’s decision time!

Right now you can get an Xbox One S 500GB Forza Horizon 3 Hot Wheels Bundle for $199 on Amazon – which is a whopping $80 off the list price. If you order today, December 21st, you should have it by Saturday with Prime shipping. You can also order the Forza bundle, the Minecraft Advenure Bundle, and the Madden 18 bundle online at GameStop for the same price and pick it up in your local store.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Keep in mind that Microsoft is offering even better deals on Xbox One S bundles, but you’ll need to place your order online for pickup in a local store if want to ensure that it will be under the tree on Christmas day. Microsoft’s Xbox One S offer includes multiple bundle options with the same $80 discount, but throws an extra game of your choice to sweeten the deal. You can shop all of Microsoft’s Xbox One S bundle deals right here.

We should also point out that Amazon’s deal on the PlayStation 4 Slim 1TB Star Wars Battlefront II bundle is still live. If you want to go the PS4 route, you can grab it here for $249 – which is $51 off the list price. GameStop is also offering several PS4 bundles at the same price that you can order online for pickup. What’s more, GameStop is offering 1-Year PlayStation Plus memberships for only $39.99 – or $20 off the list price.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.