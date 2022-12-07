Xbox Event Lets Fans Play 23 New Games for Free

Xbox is once again giving fans a chance to check out a bunch of unreleased games through the ID@Xbox Winter Game Demo Event. The event is live now and is set to run through December 12th. In total, the event will feature demos for 23 games, all of which will be available to play on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. The demos include several previously announced games, as well as some that are being revealed for the very first time. The list of games includes:

Aaero 2

Afterglitch

Astronite

BattleCakes

Booom-Slang!

Boxville

Clash: Artifacts of Chaos

Dad's Monster House

Dead Pets Unleashed

Exhausted Man

Gori Cuddly Carnage

Inkulinati

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure All-Star Battle R

King of the Hat

Let's Cook Together 2

RE:CALL



Rhythm Sprout



The Wind Road

Thirsty Suitors

Tin Hearts

Trinity Fusion

Virgo Versus the Zodiac

Wave Break



In a blog post detailing this year's event, Xbox was quick to point out that "most of these demos are an early look at gameplay and may not represent the full game at their release." Players should keep that in mind while playing these demos, and might want to consider providing feedback to the developers on social media, if possible. These types of demos give developers an excellent chance to see how players feel about their product prior to launch, and that could result in a better finished product.

Of course, the event could also give Xbox fans a chance to try games they might not have otherwise! The Microsoft Store has a massive number of games available, and it's easy for smaller releases to get lost in the shuffle. The ID@Xbox Winter Game Demo Event could put these games on a lot more radars. With 23 demos available, there's a big variety on display, and players shouldn't have trouble finding at least one or two games that might fit their tastes!

Do you plan on checking out any of these demos over the next few days? Which of these games looks most appealing to you? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter and on Hive at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!