Xbox Series X|S Sales Continue to Surpass PS5

Even though the PlayStation 5 has sold more consoles overall, Microsoft is quickly catching up with Sony when it comes to Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S sales. For an elongated period of time now, Xbox has been able to best the competition when it comes to next-gen console sales, at least in certain regions. And while it remains to be seen how long this will last, it's clear that fans are much happier with the Xbox Series X and S when compared to the Xbox One.

According to Microsoft's Frank Shaw, the Xbox Series X and S have been the best-selling next-gen consoles for the last two quarters (six months) in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, and other countries in western Europe. It's not clear what these Xbox sales totaled overall, but it seems that Microsoft is definitely having its best period of console sales since the Xbox 360 era. In fact, Microsoft also said that this past quarter was the best it has ever seen with Xbox in a non-holiday window.

With our Xbox Series S and X consoles, we have taken share globally for two quarters in a row and were the market leader this quarter among next gen consoles in the U.S., Canada, U.K., and Western Europe. — Frank X. Shaw (@fxshaw) April 26, 2022

One reason why Xbox might be doing better than PlayStation at the moment is purely because of manufacturing pipelines. Since the end of the 2021 holiday season, PS5 consoles have been incredibly hard to come by as fewer restocks have been transpiring. By comparison, Xbox Series X and S restocks have continued to happen a bit more often, which means that Microsoft simply has more potential sales to cash in on.

The elephant in the room with this whole situation though is that both the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S both pale in comparison to the Nintendo Switch. Even though Nintendo's console technically isn't part of the same generation, the Switch has been the best-selling video game hardware on the planet for quite some time and it doesn't seem like that will be changing soon. So even though a lot of fans often pit Xbox and PlayStation against one another in situations like this, Nintendo has definitely been the top dog with hardware sales over the past couple of years.

