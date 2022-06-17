Xbox 360 Exclusive Now Available for Free for Limited Time

An Xbox 360 game from the wonderful year of 2010 is now available for free, alongside an Xbox One game, courtesy with Games With Gold, which means it's limited to those with an Xbox Live Gold subscription. And like other games previously made free with Games With Gold, it's free only for a limited time. More specifically, between now and the end of the month, Xbox Live Gold subscribers can now download Raskulls for free.

An action platformer, the game was released back on December 29, 2010 via developer Halfbrick Studios. Meanwhile, Microsoft itself published the game. Upon release, the Xbox Arcade and Xbox 360 exclusive garnered a 75 on Metacritic. The developer behind the game has since become a mobile game studio.

"Raskulls is a bone-shakingly crazy action platformer for Xbox Live Arcade," reads an official pitch of the game. "Embark on an action-packed adventure in the Raskulls Mega Quest, starring the lovable yet completely self-centered King, tough-but-fair Bonesaw, and the unlikely hero Dragon. Save the world and unlock Achievements in the single-player Mega Quest spanning three chapters and over 60 levels! Take your platforming prowess online around the world, or simply on the couch with friends in Raskulls Multiplayer! Raskulls is here to stay, so it's now your quest to jump, fall, swim, and bash your way through every inch of the rich Raskulls world!"

As for the Xbox One game itself, it's Project Highrise: Architect's Edition, which is free until July 15. Developed by SomaSim and published by Kalypso Media -- and released in 2018 -- the game boasts a 74 over on Metacritic.

"Your job as the architect and developer is to build world-famous skyscrapers that will be the envy of the entire city, masterpieces of art and engineering," reads an official pitch of the game. "But a skyscraper is more than just steel and glass, it's an intricate ecosystem, full of people that live and work in the building. They become a complex machine that needs your steady hand to keep it running smoothly and efficiently."

