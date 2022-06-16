Xbox Demo Event Features More Than 30 Games

Xbox is continuing its summer gaming festivities with a new demo event set to get underway soon on June 21st, the Xbox team announced this week. This ID@Xbox Summer Game Fest Demo will run from then until June 27th with over 30 demos playable during that time for games that haven't yet been released. We've gotten a sample of some of the games that'll be included in this demo event already with a full list to be announced as we get closer to June 21st.

These ID@Xbox demo events have happened in the past, but for those who aren't familiar with them, the Xbox team reminded would-be demo players that these demos will be a bit different from some of the other ones players may be more familiar with. One thing that they do have in common with other demos released not long before the full games, however, is that they naturally represent gameplay that could and probably will change between the time the demo is out and the full game releases.

"These 'game demos' are not the norm," said Jessica Ronnell, the ID@Xbox events and community management lead. "Typically, the demos you see in our Demo channel are created after the game is completed (or nearly completed) and represents an almost final to final version. Think of these as akin to 'show floor demos' and not necessarily indicative of the final product. What that means is that you'll get to experience these games early – some way early – which is awesome since you'll have the chance to provide your feedback! You should also note that these games will continue to evolve and be polished as they near release."

Of the 30+ demos that'll be present during the event, we know of four of them now. Those can be found below with brief overviews of them supplied, too, to hold Xbox players over until the full list is released.

Batora: Lost Haven

The physical and mental powers of a naive and reckless girl who lost everything are the only weapons to save the Earth from oblivion. Jump on a journey across colorful and mesmerizing planets in this fast-paced adventure where your conscience will carry the weight of your decisions.

Broken Pieces

Broken Pieces is a psychological thriller taking place in a French coastal village somehow outside the flow of time. Solve the mysteries by putting the pieces of the story back together by figuring out the enigma behind this mystical place.

Severed Steel

A stylish single-player FPS featuring a fluid stunt system, destructible voxel environments, loads of bullet time, a unique one-armed protagonist, and a dark electronic soundtrack.

Tinykin

Catch hundreds of tinykin and use their unique powers to bring Milo back to his home planet and back to normal size!

Xbox's ID@Xbox demo event begins on June 21st.