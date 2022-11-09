One of the best Xbox games of all time is now only $3 for a limited time. The deal is available via the Microsoft Store and is available until November 14, or, in other words, for six more days. The deal isn't for the latest Xbox Series X exclusive, but it's available for one of the best games on the original Xbox and arguably one of the best games on any Xbox platform ever. The game in question is none other than Beyond Good and Evil.

Developed and published by Ubisoft back in 2003, Beyond Good and Evil is listed as one of the best video games of all time by Wikipedia. At the time of its release, it was notably a PS2 exclusive, but it ended up coming to a variety of other platforms, such as the original Xbox. Then in 2011, a remaster of the game was released via Xbox 360, and it's this version of the game that is on sale for just $3. Usually, the Ubisoft game runs at $10.

"For centuries, the planet Hillys has been bombarded by a relentless alien race," reads an official blurb about the game. "Skeptical of her government's inability to repel the invaders, a rebellious action reporter named Jade sets out to capture the truth. Armed with her camera, dai-jo staff, and fierce determination, she discovers shocking evidence leading to a horrific government conspiracy, and is forced to battle an evil she cannot possibly fathom."

If you haven't played the cult classic yet, now is a good time, not just because it's $3, but because a sequel is currently in development at Ubisoft, though many fans are increasingly convinced it's vaporware given the history of its development and the lack of information and media since its reveal. That said, even if the sequel never comes out, the original is worth experiencing, and thanks to the remaster, isn't too hard to go back to unlike most games from its era.

