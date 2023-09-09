Xbox Sale Has Popular and Critically Acclaimed Games for Less Than $5
A new Xbox sale has some great Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox 360 games for $5 and less.
There are four different promotional sales currently live on the Xbox store, discounting hundreds of Xbox 360 games, Xbox One games, and Xbox Series X|S games in the process. Naturally, many of the deals are nothing to write home to mom about, nor do they compare to the retail deals for the same games. However, there are some good deals to be had. To this end, if you're looking for something new to play on your Xbox console, but don't have more than a few dollars to spend, then the dozens of games below may tickle your fancy.
More specifically every game below is currently $5 or less. The only catch is these are limited-time deals, which means by the time you're reading this some or all of the deals below may have expired. In fact, a good number of the deals below are only available for a couple more days. And as you would expect, most of the deals featured are for Xbox 360 games and Xbox One games, but there are some Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S games sprinkled in as well.
- XCOM 2 – $2.99
- XCOM 2: War of the Chosen -- $3.99
- Dead Island Definitive Edition – $2.99
- Little Nightmares – $4.99
- Ruiner – $1.99
- Twin Mirror – $4.49
- Shenmue I & II – $4.49
Lost in Random – $4.49
- Mass Effect 3 – $3.99
- Mass Effect 2 – $3.99
- Dragon Age Origins – $2.99
- Dragone Age 2 – $3.99
Sword of the Necromancer – $3.74
- Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor – Game of the Year Edition – $4.99
- For the King – $4.99
- Kingdom Come Deliverance – $4.99
- Titanfall 2 – $4.49
- Prince of Persia – $2.49
Prince of Persia The Forgotten Sands – $4.99
- Zombi – $3.99
- Grow Up – $3.99
Brothers in Arms: Hell's Highway – $2.99
Beyond Good & Evil HD – $2.99
- Far Cry Classic – $2.99
- Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon – $4.49
- Rayman Legends – $3.99
- Rayman 3 HD – $4.99
- Rayman Origins – $4.94
- Valiant Hearts: The Great War – $4.49
- I Am Alive – $4.49
- Child of Light – $4.49
- For Honor – $4.49
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition – $4.94
- Watch Dogs – $4.99
- Trials Fusion – $4.99
Tom Clancy's RainbowSix Vegas – $4.99
Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Vegas 2 – $4.99
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter – $4.99
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter 2 – $4.99
Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Future Soldier – $4.99
- Assassin's Creed II – $4.99
- Assassin's Creed – $4.99
- Planet Alpha – $1.99
- Solo: Islands of the Heart – $1.99
The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season – $3.74
The Walking Dead: Season Two – $3.74
- The Walking Dead: Michonne – The Complete Season – $3.74
- The Walking Dead: A New Frontier – The Complete Season – $3.74
Metro: Last Light Redux – $3.99
Metro 2033 Redux – $3.99
Red Faction Guerrilla Re-Mars-tered – $4.49
11-11 Memories Retold – $4.49
- My Friend Pedro – $4.99
- The Escapists 2 – $4.99
- BioShock 2 Remastered – $4.99
- Resident Evil – $4.99
Resident Evil 0 – $4.99
Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare – $4.99
- Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2 – $4.99
As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think. Will you be taking advantage of any of these deals? Meanwhile, be sure to catch up on all of our recent and extensive Xbox coverage by clicking right here.